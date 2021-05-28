Maersk Drilling Gets Expanded Equinor Work Scope
Equinor Energy AS (NYSE: EQNR) has exercised an option to add well intervention work to its work scope for the Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig in the Martin Linge field offshore Norway, Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported Thursday.
Last spring Equinor revealed that it had contracted the ultra-harsh environment jack-up to drill three wells and plug one well on Martin Linge. In February of this year, Maersk Drilling announced that Equinor had exercised the option to add development drilling of an extra well at Martin Linge. At the time, the drilling contractor projected the estimated 80-day, US$29.5 million contract would commence this September.
The well intervention scope announced Thursday will add an estimated 29 days and US$9.9 million to the contract, pointed out Maersk Drilling.
Maersk Drilling noted the contract extension falls under its master framework agreement with Equinor, which includes a mutual commitment to collaborate on technology advancements and other efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. It added the contract includes a performance bonus plan to reward reductions in carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides emissions.
The Maersk Intrepid began drilling operations with its full low-emission package in November 2020, the drilling contractor stated the following month.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
