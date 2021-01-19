Maersk Drilling Firms Up $100MM Contracts with Total
Total E&P Suriname (NYSE: TOT) has awarded Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) contracts securing the Maersk Valiant drillship and Maersk Developer semi-submersible rig for its exploration and appraisal project in Block 58 offshore Suriname, Maersk Drilling reported Monday.
As Rigzone reported on Nov. 24, 2020, Total had awarded Maersk Drilling a conditional letter of award for the drilling units subject to contract finalization and other conditions.
“We’re thrilled to firm up these contracts, adding further to our long-standing relationship with Total for whom we have a great track record from our collaboration on a number of deepwater exploration projects,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling chief operating officer, in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
The drilling contractor pointed out that it expects Maersk Developer to commence operations this month, with Maersk Valiant beginning in March of this year. The contracts, with an approximately US$100 million total firm value, secure the semisub and drillship for an estimated 500-day combined total duration, Maersk Drilling noted. The company added the contracts include rig modifications, integrated services provided, a mobilization fee for Maersk Valiant and various extension options.
“We’re happy to add to our presence in the exciting Suriname-Guyana basin and will be able to leverage the fact that Maersk Developer is already operating offshore Suriname to quickly start up operations including provision of a range of integrated services to maximize efficiency,” stated Kelstrup.
The Maersk Developer is mobilizing for the Total campaign after completing a contract offshore Suriname and the Maersk Valiant is warm-stacked in Aruba, having completed an offshore Mexico campaign last June, Maersk Drilling noted.
Late last week, Rigzone reported that Total and Apache Corp. (Nasdaq: APA) had made a “‘significant’” discovery at the Keskesi East-1 well in Block 58.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Apex Strikes Oil in Egypt
- Keystone XL Could Become Scrap If Biden Pulls License
- API Signs MOU with Azerbaijan Oil Company
- Chevron Partners in Israel to Egypt Pipeline
- Investors Flock Back into Oil
- High Interest in Continued Exploration Off Norway
- Maersk Drilling Firms Up $100MM Contracts with Total
- IEA Validates Saudi Output Curbs
- Vaca Muerta Driller Needs to Make Deal with Creditors
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- Total Makes Significant Oil Find
- Equinor Bags Largest Ever US Offshore Wind Award
- Ex-Shell Manager Joins Galp
- Dana Terminates Maersk Drilling Deal
- Subsea 7 Director Stevens Passes Away
- Saudis Curb Crude Supplies to Some Buyers
- ENOG Takes Karish North FID
- Total Becomes French Leader in Renewable Gas
- NS2 Set to Finish Bulk of Work on One Line in June
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- OGUK Reacts to Brexit Deal