Maersk Drilling Finds Work For Jack-Up Rig With Aker BP

Maersk Drilling has won a contract with Aker BP for the jack-up rig Maersk Invincible for work on the Ivar Aasen field off Norway.

Offshore driller Maersk Drilling has secured a contract with Aker BP for the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Invincible for the drilling of three infill wells at the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway.

Maersk Drilling said that the contract has an estimated duration of 86 days and is expected to begin in September or October 2022. The contract value is around $22.4 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses.

Maersk Invincible is contracted under the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered in 2017 when the Aker BP jack-up alliance was established – which also includes Halliburton.

An alliance incentive arrangement will apply for the work, based on actual delivery and performance. This contract at Ivar Aasen is not part of the agreement to renew the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling announced on December 18, 2021.

“We’re excited to announce Maersk Invincible’s next campaign for Aker BP. The rig will be deployed with brand-new low-emission upgrades, and we are ready to continue the great collaboration in the alliance which has led to impressive results for operational efficiency and emission reductions,” said COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

“The alliance’s focus on long-term planning and alignment of incentives for mutual gains are important factors in unlocking the investments needed to apply advanced technological solutions to reduce emissions,” Kelstrup added.

Maersk Invincible is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring the capability to operate on shore power.

It was delivered in 2016 and is currently operating for Aker BP offshore Norway. Before the start of the Ivar Aasen contract, Maersk Invincible is scheduled to complete a special periodic survey as well as implement hybrid, low-emission upgrades similar to the ones previously installed on the Maersk Intrepid and Maersk Integrator.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com