Maersk Drilling Finds Work For Jack-Up Rig With Aker BP
Offshore driller Maersk Drilling has secured a contract with Aker BP for the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Invincible for the drilling of three infill wells at the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway.
Maersk Drilling said that the contract has an estimated duration of 86 days and is expected to begin in September or October 2022. The contract value is around $22.4 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses.
Maersk Invincible is contracted under the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered in 2017 when the Aker BP jack-up alliance was established – which also includes Halliburton.
An alliance incentive arrangement will apply for the work, based on actual delivery and performance. This contract at Ivar Aasen is not part of the agreement to renew the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling announced on December 18, 2021.
“We’re excited to announce Maersk Invincible’s next campaign for Aker BP. The rig will be deployed with brand-new low-emission upgrades, and we are ready to continue the great collaboration in the alliance which has led to impressive results for operational efficiency and emission reductions,” said COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.
“The alliance’s focus on long-term planning and alignment of incentives for mutual gains are important factors in unlocking the investments needed to apply advanced technological solutions to reduce emissions,” Kelstrup added.
Maersk Invincible is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea and featuring the capability to operate on shore power.
It was delivered in 2016 and is currently operating for Aker BP offshore Norway. Before the start of the Ivar Aasen contract, Maersk Invincible is scheduled to complete a special periodic survey as well as implement hybrid, low-emission upgrades similar to the ones previously installed on the Maersk Intrepid and Maersk Integrator.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Gunmen Storm Shell Owned Military Checkpoint in Nigeria
- Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Projection Update
- Empyrean Preparing To Drill Second Well Offshore China In 2023
- Public E&Ps To Smash Profit Record With $834Bn In 2022
- LLOG To Develop Salamanca Facility in GOM With Refurbished FPU
- Uniper To Build First German LNG Terminal
- Shell Reports Strong 1Q Results
- Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
- Natural Gas Crunch Amplifies USA Refining Boom
- Kongsberg Vessel-to-Cloud Infrastructure Picked For 100 Ships
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- 890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field
- GOM Oil Drilling Makes Too Little Too Late Comeback
- OTC 2022 Kicks Off
- An Interesting Crude Supply Dichotomy Is Emerging
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana