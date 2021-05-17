Maersk Drilling Bags Ineos Deal
Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) announced on Monday that it has secured a contract from Ineos Oil & Gas UK to employ the harsh environment jack up rig Maersk Resolve for drilling and hydraulic stimulation at the Breagh Alpha A11 well in block 42/13 of the UK North Sea.
The contract, which includes four additional one well options, is said to be worth approximately $11.3 million. Work as part of the deal is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope.
“We’re delighted to be able to firm up Maersk Resolve’s drilling program for 2021 with this contract, which will see the rig take on its third campaign in a row involving drilling of the challenging Zechstein formations you encounter in this part of the North Sea,” Maersk Drilling’s chief operating officer, Morten Kelstrup, said in a company statement.
“We’re confident that Maersk Resolve’s highly capable crew will be able to leverage best practice from the previous campaigns in a safe and efficient operation for Ineos,” the Maersk Drilling representative went on to say.
The 350 foot Maersk Resolve rig, which was delivered in 2009, is currently operating for Spirit Energy in the UK sector of the North Sea.
Last week, Maersk Drilling revealed that it had secured a one well contract extension with Total in Suriname. As part of the deal, Total E&P Suriname exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional appraisal well in Suriname’s Block 58 to the work scope of the semi submersible rig Maersk Developer.
The contract extension has an estimated duration of 100 days, with work expected to commence at the end of May. The value of the contract extension is approximately $20 million, according to Maersk Drilling.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
