Maersk Drilling Appoints Ex-Halliburton Exec
Maersk Drilling has announced that its board of directors has appointed Christine Morris as the company’s new chief financial officer and member of the executive management, effective January 5, 2021.
The appointment follows Jesper Ridder Olsen’s decision to step down from the company, which was revealed in July this year. Olsen will remain at Maersk Drilling until the end of January 2021 to ensure a smooth handover process, Maersk Drilling noted.
Morris previously worked as the chief financial officer and executive vice president of BJ Services. The incoming Maersk Drilling CFO has also worked as the CFO of NESR and in various executive finance positions for Halliburton.
“I am very pleased that Christine Morris will be joining Maersk Drilling,” Claus V. Hemmingsen, the chairman of the board of directors of Maersk Drilling, said in a company statement.
“Christine brings strong qualifications and a wealth of experience from publicly listed companies in global industries, including extensive experience from the oil and gas industry. Along with significant execution and management expertise, this makes her an excellent fit for this position,” he added.
Jorn Madsen, the chief executive officer of Maersk Drilling, said, “I am truly delighted that Christine Morris has decided to join Maersk Drilling”.
“With her strong industry experience and financial background, she will be well-positioned to further develop our business transformation agenda,” he added.
“We’re on a very exciting journey as a company, adapting to a rapidly changing business environment, and I am confident that Christine will bring new, valuable insights and ideas to our executive leadership team,” Madsen continued.
Commenting on her new role, Morris said, “I am very excited to join Maersk Drilling as the potential for value creation is significant, given its strong balance sheet, customer relations and operational excellence”.
“I look forward to partnering with Jorn and the team to continue building on the success of the organization and further increase shareholder value,” Morris added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
