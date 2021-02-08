Maersk Drilling Adds Two North Sea Wells to Backlog

The campaign for the Maersk Integrator, above, is set to start in Q3. PHOTO SOURCE: Maersk Drilling

Aker BP (OTCMKTS: DETNF) has awarded Maersk Drilling (OTCMKTS: OMVKY) a two-well contract in the Ivar Aasen field, Maersk Drilling reported Friday.

After completing a previously reported one-well contract for OMV (Norge) AS (OTCMKTS: OMVKY), the Maersk Integrator ultra-harsh environment jack-up will return to Ivar Aasen for Aker BP, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling contractor pointed out the rig is completing upgrades – funded in part by a grant from the Norwegian NOx Fund – to become a hybrid, low-emission rig.

“It’s great to add another two wells which shores up Maersk Integrator’s drilling programs for all of 2021,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, chief operating officer of Maersk Drilling.

Late last year, Maersk Drilling revealed promising initial performance following mobilization of its first hybrid, low-emission rig: the Maersk Intrepid jack-up. A Dec. 18, 2020, Rigzone article outlines what the company’s hybrid, low-emission upgrades entail.

Maersk Drilling stated Friday it expects the Ivar Aasen campaign to begin in the third quarter of this year. The firm estimates a 73-day contract duration that will generate approximately US$19.5 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses. It pointed out the Maersk Integrator is contracted under a 2017 frame agreement linked to Aker BP, Maersk Drilling, and Halliburton’s (NYSE: HAL) three-way Aker BP Jack-up Alliance, which uses shared incentives to foster mutual collaboration and drive digital initiatives.

“We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Aker BP and Halliburton in order to add to the efficiency gains realized by our alliance,” continued Kelstrup. “This in itself lowers the CO 2 emissions associated with drilling, and the low-emission upgrades will contribute further to delivering on our target of reducing the CO 2 intensity from rig operations.”

