Maersk Drilling Adds Two North Sea Wells to Backlog
Aker BP (OTCMKTS: DETNF) has awarded Maersk Drilling (OTCMKTS: OMVKY) a two-well contract in the Ivar Aasen field, Maersk Drilling reported Friday.
After completing a previously reported one-well contract for OMV (Norge) AS (OTCMKTS: OMVKY), the Maersk Integrator ultra-harsh environment jack-up will return to Ivar Aasen for Aker BP, Maersk Drilling noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling contractor pointed out the rig is completing upgrades – funded in part by a grant from the Norwegian NOx Fund – to become a hybrid, low-emission rig.
“It’s great to add another two wells which shores up Maersk Integrator’s drilling programs for all of 2021,” remarked Morten Kelstrup, chief operating officer of Maersk Drilling.
Late last year, Maersk Drilling revealed promising initial performance following mobilization of its first hybrid, low-emission rig: the Maersk Intrepid jack-up. A Dec. 18, 2020, Rigzone article outlines what the company’s hybrid, low-emission upgrades entail.
Maersk Drilling stated Friday it expects the Ivar Aasen campaign to begin in the third quarter of this year. The firm estimates a 73-day contract duration that will generate approximately US$19.5 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses. It pointed out the Maersk Integrator is contracted under a 2017 frame agreement linked to Aker BP, Maersk Drilling, and Halliburton’s (NYSE: HAL) three-way Aker BP Jack-up Alliance, which uses shared incentives to foster mutual collaboration and drive digital initiatives.
“We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Aker BP and Halliburton in order to add to the efficiency gains realized by our alliance,” continued Kelstrup. “This in itself lowers the CO2 emissions associated with drilling, and the low-emission upgrades will contribute further to delivering on our target of reducing the CO2 intensity from rig operations.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Equinor Makes First Find of 2021
- BP and Rosneft Sign Sustainability Deal
- IOG Appoints Ex-Marathon Oil Man
- Oil's Remarkable Rebound
- Oil Tops $60 as Demand Recovers
- Maersk Drilling Adds Two North Sea Wells to Backlog
- Traders Advise Caution on Surging Oil Prices
- Seadrill Seeks Bankruptcy Protection for Asia Units
- Shell Produces Fuel for Pioneering KLM Flight
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?
- Vantage Drilling Secures $109MM Contract
- Shell Deepens Big Oil Disappointment
- Vaca Muerta Producing at Record Levels
- Baker Hughes and Novatek Eye Hydrogen Blends for LNG Trains
- $1.3T Norway Wealth Fund Eyes NOC Corruption
- Petrofac Bags 2 Deals Worth $300MM
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys