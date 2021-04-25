Maersk Decom Launches Free Decom Cost Calculator
Maersk Decom has launched a free cost calculating tool for benchmarking decommissioning projects in the North Sea.
The cost calculator is the first free tool in the industry, according to the company, which said the aim of the tool is to better qualify and quantify forecasting for operators and regulators. The online tool calculates based on information provided by the user from a series of questions regarding the wells, potential platforms, FPSO, and subsea equipment that require removal and gives the user a cost overview of all aspects of a decommissioning project, Maersk Decom outlined.
The company noted that the estimated output is to be used solely for benchmarking purposes and further planning. Maersk Decom also highlighted that the cost calculator does not form a sufficiently detailed basis for meeting regulatory standards or requirements. The company added, however, that it can provide help based on the information the user inputs to provide estimates meeting regulatory requirements.
“The benefit of the cost calculator is that users can gain a quick overview of the potential cost range for a given decommissioning project,” Jens Klit Thomsen, the chief commercial officer of Maersk Decom, said in a company statement. “We hope that Maersk Decom can, in this way, help the industry to more easily take the necessary decision by having a better overview,” Thomsen added.
“Using a cost calculating tool that looks at the liability of a decommissioning project, including the management of materials and waste, is a new way of planning the project. By enabling a more transparent process, we see this as a step forward for the industry,” the Maersk Decom representative went on to state.
Created in April 2018, Maersk Decom is a 50:50 joint venture between Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service. The company is based in Lyngby, Denmark, and headed by Lars Banke.
