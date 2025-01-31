Macquarie Strategists See 'Very Large' USA Crude Build in Next EIA Report

The EIA's next weekly petroleum status report is scheduled to be released on February 5 and will include data for the week ending January 31.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late Thursday, Macquarie strategists outlined that they “anticipate a very large U.S. crude build” in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) next weekly petroleum status report.

That report is scheduled to be released on February 5 and will include data for the week ending January 31. The EIA’s latest weekly petroleum status report at the time of writing was released on January 29 and included data for the week ending January 24.

“Looking ahead to next week’s release, we anticipate a very large U.S. crude build (+11.7 million barrels), with runs falling further (-0.2 million barrels per day), nominal implied supply showing a meaningful recovery from freeze impacts (+0.7 million barrels per day), net imports higher (+0.3 million barrels per day), and a larger increase in SPR inventory (+0.9 million barrels) on the week,” the Macquarie strategists said in the report.

“We note potential for volatility in these figures given the incomplete nature of this week’s data. Among products, our preliminary expectations point to draws in gasoline (-0.7 million barrels) and distillate (-3.6 million barrels), with a build in jet (+1.2 million barrels),” they added.

In the Macquarie report, the Macquarie strategists highlighted that, this week, the EIA “reported builds in commercial crude (+3.5 million barrels) and at Cushing (+0.3 million barrels), with mixed product stats (gasoline +3.0 million barrels, distillate -5.0 million barrels, jet -0.3 million barrels)”.

“While crude and gasoline builds were reasonably close to our expectations, the large distillate draw represented a bullish surprise,” the strategists said in the report.

“Within the crude balance, runs realized below our expectation this week (-0.3 million barrels per day). Offsetting this impact, net imports were lower than expected on a nominal basis (-0.2 million barrels per day),” they added.

“Implied domestic supply (prod.+adj.+trans.) was a nominally soft 13.0 million barrels per day (we modeled ~13.3 million barrels per day), amidst potential large freeze impacts,” they continued.

The strategists went on to state in the report that, “among products, implied demand was well above” their “expectation this week, with gasoline+distillate+jet at 14.3 million barrels per day (vs. ~13.7 million barrel per day est.), with the trailing four week average at 13.8 million barrels per day vs. 13.3 million barrels per day for the same four weeks last year”.

“Likewise, total disappearance (impl. demand + exports) for those three products was also above our expectation at 16.4 million barrels per day (vs. ~15.8 million barrel per day est.), with the trailing four week average at 16.1 million barrels per day vs. 15.5 million barrels per day for the same four weeks last year,” the strategists continued.

The EIA’s January 29 weekly petroleum status report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 415.1 million barrels on January 24. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 394.8 million barrels on January 24, the report revealed.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.608 billion barrels on January 24, according to the report. This figure was down 13.6 million barrels week on week and up 19.2 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late Monday, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up 4.8 million barrels for the week ending January 24.

“This compares to our early look for the week which anticipated a 2.7 million barrel build, and a 1.0 million barrel draw realized for the week ending January 17,” the strategists said in that report.

