Macquarie Strategists See 'Healthy US Crude Build' in Next EIA Report

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late last week, Macquarie strategists outlined that they “anticipate another healthy U.S. crude build” in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) next weekly petroleum status report.

That report is scheduled to be released on February 20 and will include data for the week ending February 14.

“Looking ahead to next week’s release, we anticipate another healthy U.S. crude build (+5.4 million barrels), with runs and net imports effectively flat, nominal implied supply bouncing back (+0.3 million barrels per day), and a larger increase in SPR inventory (+1.2 million barrels) on the week,” the Macquarie strategists said in the oil and gas report.

“We note potential for volatility in these figures given the incomplete nature of this week’s data. Among products, our preliminary expectations point to builds in gasoline (+1.0 million barrels) and jet (+1.6 million barrels), with distillate stocks lower (-1.9 million barrels),” they added.

The Macquarie strategists highlighted in the report that, last week, the EIA “reported builds in commercial crude (+4.1 million barrels) and at Cushing (+0.9 million barrels), with mixed product stats (gasoline -3.0 million barrels, distillate +0.1 million barrels, jet +0.9 million barrels)”.

“All told, the release was bullish relative to our expectations, with tighter crude and aggregate product balances than we had anticipated,” they added in the report.

“Within the crude balance, runs realized modestly above our expectation this week (+0.2 million barrels per day). Net imports were slightly above our expectation (+0.1 million barrels per day), with nominal implied dom. supply (prod.+adj.+trans.) light of our expectation at 13.6 million barrels per day (we modeled ~14.0 million barrels per day),” they continued.

In the report, the Macquarie strategists stated that, “among products, implied demand was slightly below” their expectation last week, “with gasoline+distillate+jet at 13.8 million barrels per day (vs. ~13.9 million barrels per day est.), with the trailing four week average at 14.1 million barrels per day vs. 13.5 million barrels per day for the same four weeks last year”.

“Likewise, total disappearance (impl. demand + exports) for those three products was also slightly below our expectation at 16.0 million barrels per day (vs. ~16.1 million barrels per day est.), with the trailing four week average at 16.3 million barrels per day vs. 15.6 million barrels per day for the same four weeks last year,” they said.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, increased by 4.1 million barrels from the week ending January 31 to the week ending February 7, the EIA highlighted in its latest weekly petroleum status report at the time of writing, which was released on February 12 and included data for the week ending February 7.

This EIA report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 427.9 million barrels on February 7, 423.8 million barrels on January 31, and 439.5 million barrels on February 9, 2024. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 395.3 million barrels on February 7, 395.1 million barrels on January 31, and 358.8 million barrels on February 9, 2024, the report highlighted.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.607 billion barrels on February 7, the report showed. This figure was up 1.5 million barrels week on week and up 16.2 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team on February 10, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up by 7.2 million barrels for the week ending February 7.

“This compares to our early look for the week which anticipated an 8.0 million barrel build, and an 8.7 million barrel build realized for the week ending January 31,” the strategists stated in that report.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com