Macquarie Strategists Forecasting USA Crude Inventory Build

The EIA's next weekly petroleum status report is scheduled to be released later today.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team this week, Macquarie strategists revealed that they are forecasting that U.S. crude inventories will be up 3.0 million barrels for the week ending January 10.

“This compares to our early look for the week which anticipated a 4.3 million barrel build, and a 1.0 million barrel draw realized for the week ending January 3,” the strategists said in the report.

“On the product side of the ledger, in aggregate, our expectations for another large build are little changed from our early view,” the strategists added.

In the report, the Macquarie strategists noted that, “for this week’s crude balance, from refineries”, they “model crude runs lower (-0.4 million barrels per day)”.

“Among net imports, we model a modest decrease, with exports (-0.2 million barrels per day) and imports lower (-0.3 million barrels per day) on a nominal basis,” they added.

The strategists warned in the report that timing of cargoes remains a source of potential volatility in this week’s crude balance.

“Likewise, the shadow of potential year-end/timing effects in the prior week’s balance could insert additional volatility in this week’s stats,” the strategists said in the report.

“From implied domestic supply (prod.+adj.+transfers), we look for a moderate increase (+0.4 million barrels per day) following a soft print last week, although here too we note potential volatility due to winter weather,” they noted.

“Rounding out the picture, we anticipate another small increase in SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] inventory (+0.5 million barrels) on the week,” they went on to state.

The Macquarie strategists also noted in the report that, “among products”, they “look for another large gasoline build (+4.4 million barrels), with distillate (+1.3 million barrels) and jet stocks (+1.9 million barrels) also higher”.

“We model implied demand for these three products at ~13.7 million barrels per day for the week ending January 10,” they said in the report.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone late Thursday by the Macquarie team, Macquarie strategists outlined that they saw “potential for a meaningful U.S. crude build” in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) next weekly petroleum status report.

“Looking ahead to next week’s release, we yet again see potential for a meaningful U.S. crude build (+4.3 million barrels), with runs moderately lower (-0.3 million barrels per day), nominal implied supply bouncing back (+0.4 million barrels per day) despite potential freeze impacts, net imports slightly higher (+0.1 million barrels per day), and a larger increase in SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] inventory (+0.9 million barrels) on the week,” the Macquarie strategists said in that oil and gas report.

The EIA’s next weekly petroleum status report is scheduled to be released later today and will include data for the week ending January 10. The EIA’s most recent weekly petroleum status report at the time of writing was released on January 8 and included data for the week ending January 3.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the week ending December 27 to the week ending January 3, the EIA highlighted in its January 8 weekly petroleum status report.

Crude oil stocks, excluding the SPR, stood at 414.6 million barrels on January 3, 415.6 million barrels on December 27, and 432.4 million barrels on January 5, 2024, that report revealed. Crude oil in the SPR came in at 393.8 million barrels on January 3, 393.6 million barrels on December 27, and 355.0 million barrels on January 5, 2024, the report showed.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.628 billion barrels on January 3, the report revealed. This figure was up 5.3 million barrels week on week and up 13.0 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

In a Stratas Advisors report sent to Rigzone by the Stratas team late Monday, the company noted that “fundamentals … provided some support for crude prices, with crude inventories in the U.S. being drawn down in recent weeks”.

In a note sent to Rigzone on January 10 by the Saxo Bank team, Ole S. Hansen, Saxo Bank’s Head of Commodity Strategy, highlighted that “U.S. inventories at Cushing, the delivery hub for WTI futures, have dropped to an 11-year low, nearing the minimum operating level of 20 million barrels”.

