Macquarie Strategists Forecast USA Crude Inventory Build

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late Monday, Macquarie strategists revealed that they are forecasting that U.S. crude inventories will be up by 10.8 million barrels for the week ending January 31.

“This compares to our early look for the week which anticipated an 11.7 million barrel build, and a 3.5 million barrel build realized for the week ending January 24,” the strategists said in the report.

“On the product side of the ledger, in aggregate, our expectations are slightly looser than our early view,” they added.

In the report, the Macquarie strategists noted that, “for this week’s crude balance, from refineries”, they “model crude runs down modestly (-0.3 million barrels per day)”.

“Among net imports, we model a slight decrease, with exports slightly higher (+0.1 million barrels per day) and imports effectively unchanged on a nominal basis,” they added.

The strategists stated in the report that timing of cargoes remains a source of potential volatility in this week’s crude balance.

“From implied domestic supply (prod. +adj. +transfers), we look for a rebound (+0.8 million barrels per day) following a soft print last week amidst potential weather impacts,” the strategists said in the report.

“Rounding out the picture, we anticipate another small increase in SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] inventory (+0.3 million barrels) on the week,” they added.

The Macquarie strategists also noted in the report that, “among products”, they “look for builds in gasoline (+0.5 million barrels) and jet (+0.5 million barrels), with a draw in distillate (-3.8 million barrels)”.

“We model implied demand for these three products at ~13.8 million barrels per day for the week ending January 31,” the Macquarie strategists went on to state.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late Thursday, Macquarie strategists outlined that they “anticipate a very large U.S. crude build” in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) next weekly petroleum status report.

That EIA report is scheduled to be released on February 5 and will include data for the week ending January 31. The EIA’s latest weekly petroleum status report at the time of writing was released on January 29 and included data for the week ending January 24.

“Looking ahead to next week’s release, we anticipate a very large U.S. crude build (+11.7 million barrels), with runs falling further (-0.2 million barrels per day), nominal implied supply showing a meaningful recovery from freeze impacts (+0.7 million barrels per day), net imports higher (+0.3 million barrels per day), and a larger increase in SPR inventory (+0.9 million barrels) on the week,” the Macquarie strategists said in the report sent to Rigzone last Thursday.

The EIA’s January 29 weekly petroleum status report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 415.1 million barrels on January 24. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 394.8 million barrels on January 24, that report revealed.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.608 billion barrels on January 24, according to the report. This figure was down 13.6 million barrels week on week and up 19.2 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

