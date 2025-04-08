Macquarie Strategists Forecast Over 9MM Barrel WoW USA Crude Inventory Rise

Macquarie strategists revealed that they are forecasting that U.S. crude inventories will be up by 9.3 million barrels for the week ending April 4.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone by the Macquarie team late Monday, Macquarie strategists revealed that they are forecasting that U.S. crude inventories will be up by 9.3 million barrels for the week ending April 4.

“This follows a 6.2 million barrel build for the week ending March 28, with last week’s crude balance realizing modestly looser than our expectation,” the strategists said in the report.

“For this week’s crude balance, from refineries, we model crude runs down slightly (-0.1 million barrels per day) following a strong print last week,” they added.

“Among net imports, we model a modest increase, with exports (-0.7 million barrels per day) and imports (-0.4 million barrels per day) lower on a nominal basis,” they went on to state.

The Macquarie strategists noted in the report that timing of cargoes remains a source of potential volatility in this week’s crude balance.

“From implied domestic supply (prod. +adj.+transfers), we look for a slight increase (+0.1 million barrels per day) this week,” the strategists went on to state in the report.

“Rounding out the picture, we anticipate another small increase in SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] stocks (+0.3 million barrels) this week,” they added.

The strategists stated in the report that, “among products” they “look for draws in gasoline (-0.6 million barrels), distillate (-3.3 million barrels), and jet (-0.6 million barrels)”.

“We model implied demand for these three products at 14.0 million barrels per day for the week ending April 4,” they went on to state.

In its latest weekly petroleum status report at the time of writing, which was released on April 2 and included data for the week ending March 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the SPR, increased by 6.2 million barrels from the week ending March 21 to the week ending March 28.

That report showed that crude oil stocks, not including the SPR, stood at 439.8 million barrels on March 28, 433.6 million barrels on March 21, and 451.4 million barrels on March 29, 2024. Crude oil in the SPR stood at 396.4 million barrels on March 28, 396.1 million barrels on March 21, and 363.6 million barrels on March 29, 2024, the report revealed.

Total petroleum stocks - including crude oil, total motor gasoline, fuel ethanol, kerosene type jet fuel, distillate fuel oil, residual fuel oil, propane/propylene, and other oils - stood at 1.605 billion barrels on March 28, the EIA report showed. Total petroleum stocks were up 5.6 million barrels week on week and up 27.2 million barrels year on year, the report outlined.

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone on March 31 by the Macquarie team, Macquarie strategists revealed that they were forecasting that U.S. crude inventories would be up by 4.2 million barrels for the week ending March 28.

“This follows a 3.3 million barrel draw for the week ending March 21 and compares to our initial expectation for a larger crude build this week,” the strategists said in that report.

In a market analysis sent to Rigzone on April 3, Milad Azar, Market Analyst at XTB MENA, noted that “U.S. crude inventories surged by 6.2 million barrels, significantly exceeding expectations”.

Ole R. Hvalbye, Commodities Analyst at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), highlighted in a SEB report sent to Rigzone by the SEB team on April 3 that the 6.2 million barrel build was “in line with the six million barrel build forecasted by the American Petroleum Institute”.

The EIA’s next weekly petroleum status report is scheduled to be released on April 9. It will include data for the week ending April 4.

