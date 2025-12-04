Macquarie Places 20-Year Order from Texas LNG

Macquarie signed a definitive agreement to buy 0.5 million metric tons per annum of LNG for 20 years from Glenfarne's Texas LNG project.

Macquarie Energy LLC, part of trading and financial services multinational Macquarie Group Ltd, has signed a definitive agreement to buy 0.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 20 years from Glenfarne Group LLC's Texas LNG project.

"This agreement, along with the three previously announced Texas LNG offtake agreements, brings Texas LNG one step closer to a final investment decision", said a joint statement Wednesday.

Earlier this year Glenfarne secured a 20-year contract to supply 0.5 MMtpa of LNG to Gunvor Group Ltd from Texas LNG.

Supply under the agreement, which converted a heads-of-agreement document announced last year, will be delivered to the commodities trader's Singapore subsidiary on a free-on-board basis, said a joint statement September 10.

Last year Glenfarne signed with EQT Corp a 20-year tolling agreement for natural gas liquefaction services for two MMtpa of LNG from Texas LNG.

"The agreement solidifies the two heads of agreement signed by Texas LNG and EQT" earlier in 2024, Glenfarne said in a press release July 23, 2024.

In August the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) upheld its approval for Texas LNG, acting on a second court remand. FERC also granted Glenfarne’s request to extend the deadline for the start of operations from November 2024 to November 2029.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

In July FERC issued a final supplemental environmental impact statement for the project in response to the second remand by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in August 2024. In the August 2024 order, the court vacated FERC’s authorization issued April 2023 because the Commission had not issued a supplemental environmental impact statement.

In March 2025 the court modified its August 2024 order and issued a remand without vacatur.

"The Commission affirms its earlier determinations that the Texas LNG Project is not inconsistent with the public interest", stated the reauthorization order, published on FERC’s website. "All directives in the Commission's prior orders remain in effect".

Texas LNG holds a Department of Energy (DOE) approval to export up to 204.4 billion cubic feet a year of natural gas equivalent to both FTA and non-FTA countries on a non-additive basis. The project obtained DOE authorization in September 2015 for the portion for countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and February 2020 for the non-FTA portion.

The project will consist of a new LNG terminal on the north side of the Brownsville Ship Channel, 2.5 miles southwest of the Town of Port Isabel and 19 miles northeast of the City of Brownsville, according to the project proposal to FERC. It is designed to have two liquefaction trains. Feed gas would be delivered via a planned third-party pipeline.

Kiewit won the engineering, procurement and construction contract last year.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com