Macquarie Creates Major Offshore Wind Specialist

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group has announced its plans to launch a new specialist offshore wind business – Corio Generation.

Corio will start operations in April 2022 with a project pipeline of over 15 GW – one of the largest in the world.

A Green Investment Group (GIG) portfolio company operating on a standalone basis, Corio will take projects from origination, through development and construction, and into operations. The new company will apply a long-term partnership approach to the creation and management of projects, underpinned by access to long-term capital sourced both within Macquarie and from third parties.

Corio will continue the development of GIG’s existing portfolio – which includes previously announced projects in the UK, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, and Australia. The business will also seek new opportunities to create world-class offshore wind assets that support local economies while meeting the energy needs of communities and corporate off-takers.

Over 100 staff will be transferred into the new business as it begins operations in April, and it will continue to recruit more staff in the coming year.

Corio will be led by Jonathan Cole, who will join the business as CEO after more than a decade as leader of Iberdrola’s offshore wind business. He has a track record of developing a major international pipeline of offshore wind projects and was previously responsible for the development, construction, and operation of over 30 GW of projects in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

"From day one, we will be able to work with partners, suppliers, and investors to deliver a major project pipeline that will not only provide vast quantities of clean affordable electricity but will also support thousands of green jobs,” Cole said.

Samuel Leupold, who is currently Green Investment Group’s Chairman of Offshore Wind Energy, will also join Corio as Chairman. He brings over 20 years of professional experience in the energy sector from past roles at Ørsted, ABB, and McKinsey.

Macquarie said that the creation of Corio was GIG’s latest commitment to offshore wind and builds on its pioneering work in the sector. GIG played a pivotal role in the development of the UK’s offshore wind market – now the most mature market in the world. Macquarie supports over 50 percent of the UK’s current offshore wind capacity.

"We were one of the earliest investors in the offshore wind market, and over the last decade, we’ve built one of the world’s largest development portfolios across the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and beyond,” Mark Dooley, Global Head of the Green Investment Group, stated.

“Consolidating that momentum and capability into Corio allows this business to be a leading player in the next era of offshore wind. By leveraging deep expertise and access to capital, Corio will apply all its energy to deliver the next generation of offshore wind projects in established and emerging markets worldwide,” Dooley added.

Corio will be headquartered in the UK with offices in London and Edinburgh. The business will also explore opportunities to enter the Americas. It is worth noting that the demand for green electricity continues to rise – with the total capacity of offshore wind farms expected to reach 228 GW in 2030. This requires around $500 billion of investment in offshore wind by the same year.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com