LyondellBasell CEO Joins Halliburton Board
Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) reported Wednesday that Bhavesh V. (Bob) Patel has joined the service company’s board of directors.
The appointment of Patel, the CEO of LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), is effective Feb. 17, 2021, and he will stand for election by HAL stockholders at the company’s May 19, 2021, annual meeting, Halliburton noted in a written statement.
“Bob has a distinguished track record in safety and operational excellence,” remarked Jeff Miller, Halliburton’s chairman, president, and CEO. “This experience, along with his vast global leadership, will provide great value to Halliburton as we build our strong international business.”
Prior to becoming CEO, Patel held various senior executive roles with LyondellBasell – one of the world’s leading plastics, chemicals, and refining companies – in the United States and overseas, Halliburton pointed out. His career also spans more than two decades at Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.
Patel holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Temple University. He sits on the boards of Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP), the Houston Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and the Greater Houston Partnership, along with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center board of visitors.
