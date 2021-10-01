Lundin Starts Production From Edvard Grieg Subsea Tie-in

Lundin Energy has produced first oil from the Solveig field, a subsea tie-back development to the Edvard Grieg platform in the North Sea.

Oil and gas company Lundin Energy has produced first oil from the Solveig field which is a subsea tie-back development to the Edvard Grieg platform in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The Solveig field in PL359, located 9 miles south of the Edvard Grieg field and the Phase 1 development consists of a five-well subsea tie-back to the Edvard Grieg platform.

Lundin said that it received consent from Norwegian authorities for the start-up of the Solveig field at the beginning of September and first production was achieved on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Phase 1 has gross proved plus probable (2P) reserves of 57 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) and with gross peak plateau production of 30 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboepd) it will be a significant contributor to the extension of the plateau production period at Edvard Grieg, which has already been extended by five years to the end of 2023.

First oil has been delivered on schedule and in line with the budget estimate of $810 million gross, and with a breakeven oil price of below $20 per boe.

Solveig Phase 1 drilling results to date have been above expectations, with two of the five development wells already completed. With further discovered resources in the area, such as Segment D, and further upside potential being de-risked by the Phase 1 development drilling data and production performance, a Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for a Phase 2 development could be submitted by the end of 2022.

The total gross resource potential for Solveig, including upsides, is up to 100 MMboe. In combination with the results from the Rolvsnes extended well test, currently on stream, the plateau production period at the Edvard Grieg platform could be further extended beyond 2023.

Lundin Energy is the operator of both the Solveig and Edvard Grieg licenses with a 65 percent working interest and the partners are OMV and Wintershall Dea with 20 and 15 percent working interests respectively.

”I am very pleased to announce first oil from our Solveig development, a key pillar of our strategy to extend the plateau production period at Edvard Grieg,” President and CEO of Lundin Energy Nick Walker said.

“The development has been executed on time and on budget and the breakeven cost is below $20 per boe, making these barrels highly valuable for us. I am also confident that there is significant potential to bring additional resources on stream in the area, to extend the plateau production period even further at Edvard Grieg.”

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com