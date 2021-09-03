Lundin Gets Go-Ahead For Solveig Field Start-Up

Lundin Energy has received consent from Norwegian authorities for the start-up of the Solveig field offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said in a statement on Thursday that Lundin plans to start production from the field this autumn.

Solveig, which is located in Production Licence 359, will produce from subsea production facilities tied into the Edvard Grieg field, some 9 miles away. The oil and gas will be processed there before further transport.

Phase 1 consists of three wells for oil production, along with two wells that will be used to inject water. The field is expected to produce up to 2041. The investment decision for Phase 2 will come later, based on experience and information from Phase 1.

The Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) estimated recoverable reserves from Solveig at 9.2 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of oil equivalent in Phase 1. This is distributed between 6.98 million Sm3 oil (44 million bbls), 1.44 billion Sm3 sales gas, and 0.42 million tonnes NGL.

The PDO estimated total investments in Phase 1 at about NOK 6.5 billion in 2019-kroner or around $748.4 million. The Plan was filed in March 2019 and approved in June that same year.

Solveig will be the second producing subsea tie-back development to Edvard Grieg. The first one – Rolvsnes – started producing just recently from an extended well test (EWT).

The resource estimate for the Rolvsnes field is between 14 and 78 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) gross.

