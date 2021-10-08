Lundin Energy Drills North Sea Duster Near Solveig Field

Lundin Energy is wrapping up the drilling of a well near the Solveig field in the North Sea after disappointing exploration results.

The well 16/4-12 is located in production license 981 where Lundin is the operator. Targeting the Merckx exploration prospect, the well was drilled less than one mile from the Solveig field in the North Sea and 120 west of Stavanger.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said that the well’s primary exploration target was to prove petroleum in sandstones in the Ty Formation from the Palaeocene. The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in porous dolomite in the Zechstein Group from the Permian Age.

The well encountered 190 feet of sandstone in the Ty Formation with good to very good reservoir quality. In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered 40 feet of dolomitic rocks in the Zechstein Group with poor to moderate reservoir quality.

According to the NPD, the well also encountered two intervals of sandstone from an undefined age between the Cretaceous and Triassic. The upper interval has a thickness of 52.5 feet with moderate to good reservoir quality. The lower interval has a thickness of 50 feet with good to very good reservoir quality. Data acquisition has been carried out and the well is dry. This is the first exploration well in production license 981 which was awarded in APA 2018.

Lundin drilled the well to a vertical depth of 7,025 feet below sea level and was terminated in the Zechstein Group from the Permian Age. The water depth at the site is 330 feet. The company will permanently plug and abandon the well.

The well was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig which is now moving on to drill wildcat well 17/8-1 in production license 976 in the North Sea, also for Lundin.

