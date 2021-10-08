Lundin Energy Drills North Sea Duster Near Solveig Field
Swedish company Lundin Energy is wrapping up the drilling of a well near the Solveig field in the North Sea after disappointing exploration results.
The well 16/4-12 is located in production license 981 where Lundin is the operator. Targeting the Merckx exploration prospect, the well was drilled less than one mile from the Solveig field in the North Sea and 120 west of Stavanger.
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said that the well’s primary exploration target was to prove petroleum in sandstones in the Ty Formation from the Palaeocene. The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in porous dolomite in the Zechstein Group from the Permian Age.
The well encountered 190 feet of sandstone in the Ty Formation with good to very good reservoir quality. In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered 40 feet of dolomitic rocks in the Zechstein Group with poor to moderate reservoir quality.
According to the NPD, the well also encountered two intervals of sandstone from an undefined age between the Cretaceous and Triassic. The upper interval has a thickness of 52.5 feet with moderate to good reservoir quality. The lower interval has a thickness of 50 feet with good to very good reservoir quality. Data acquisition has been carried out and the well is dry. This is the first exploration well in production license 981 which was awarded in APA 2018.
Lundin drilled the well to a vertical depth of 7,025 feet below sea level and was terminated in the Zechstein Group from the Permian Age. The water depth at the site is 330 feet. The company will permanently plug and abandon the well.
The well was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig which is now moving on to drill wildcat well 17/8-1 in production license 976 in the North Sea, also for Lundin.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- OGUK Gives UK Gas Production Warning
- Greenpeace Loses Supreme Court Case Against BP
- Lukoil Buys Shah Deniz Stake for $2.25B
- Valaris Rig Scores Extension For Jack-Up Rig
- Oil Heading for 7th Weekly Advance
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Penn Virginia Corp Closes Deal and Plans Renaming
- Lundin Energy Drills North Sea Duster Near Solveig Field
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- Petrobras To Shed Stakes In 15 Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Petrobras To Earn Over $4B For Brazilian Offshore Field Duo
- Petrofac Hit With $105 Million Penalty In Bribery Case
- OPEC+ Holds Both the Knife and the Cake
- OPEC+ Agrees to Continue Supply Hikes
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker