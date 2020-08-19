Lundin Energy Appoints New CEO

Lundin Energy AB has announced that its board of directors has appointed Nick Walker as the company's new president and chief executive officer.

The move, which follows Alex Schneiter’s decision to step down from the position, will become effective on January 1, 2021. Schneiter has offered to remain on the board as a non-executive director and will stay involved in an advisory capacity with the wider Lundin group of companies, Lundin Energy revealed.

The company noted that Walker and Schneiter will work closely over the next five months “to ensure a seamless transition”. The appointment of a new chief operating officer will be announced “shortly”, according to Lundin Energy.

Walker has been the chief operating officer of Lundin Energy since 2015 and has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Schneiter has held the position of CEO since 2015 and has been with the business since its inception in 2001.

“The board and I very much look forward to working with Nick in his new capacity as CEO with his expert knowledge, not only of our assets but the offshore oil and gas industry as a whole,” Ian Lundin, the chairman of the board of Lundin Energy, said in a company statement.

“He is the ideal leader to take the company into the next, exciting phase of our organic growth story and retain our position as best in class,” Lundin added.

“Alex has played a major role in the success of the company not just as CEO, but throughout his career here, and the wider Lundin Group, for almost 30 years. His contribution has been outstanding, both as a technical expert and explorer, and as a CEO and leader of the teams across all the jurisdictions in which we have operated,” Lundin went on to say.

Lundin Energy describes itself as a leading independent exploration and production company with a strategic focus on Norway. The company entered the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2003 and since then has become one of the largest operated acreage holders in Norway, Lundin Energy highlights on its website.

