Lund to Step Down as BP Chair

BP has launched a search for chair after Helge Lund decided to step down, the company said Friday. Its stock opened lower in London.

“Having fundamentally reset our strategy, bp’s focus now is on delivering the strategy at pace, improving performance and growing shareholder value”, Lund said in an online statement issued by BP. “Now is the right time to start the process to find my successor and enable an orderly and seamless handover”.

The British energy giant did not provide a timeline for when Lund vacates the post but said it will happen “in due course… most likely during 2026”.

Before quitting, Lund will work with his successor “to ensure an orderly transition”, BP said.

“Whilst this succession process progresses, the board’s focus will remain on overseeing management’s delivery of the new strategy and this will continue to be their key priority under the new Chair”, it said.

On February 26 BP announced a strategy “reset” that will see it increase investment in oil and gas, lower investment in the energy transition and cut costs.

BP now expects to grow oil and gas investment to about $10 billion a year while cutting transition investment to $1.5-2 billion per annum, lower by around $5 billion per annum than the previous guidance. The new strategy targets to raise fossil fuel production to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2030, with plans for further growth through 2035.

A Bloomberg report Friday noted Lund’s decision comes amid pressure from Elliot Investment Management LP, which the media organization previously reported built up a 5 percent stake in BP with the aim of pushing for change.

“The pressure only increased after Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss’s strategy ‘reset’ fell short of what the activist investor had wanted”, Bloomberg wrote.

Lund’s resignation follows that of Bernard Looney, whom Auchincloss replaced as chief executive last year following an investigation into Looney’s personal relationships with colleagues.

Auchincloss initially took over as interim CEO when Looney resigned in the third quarter of 2023 pending the investigation. BP confirmed Auchincloss as chief executive January 17, 2024.

