Lula Win In Brazil Brings No Radical Change In Energy Policy
Lula’s victory in Brazil's presidential election means a stronger emphasis on curbing emissions, but no radical changes in energy policy
When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was declared the winner in Brazil’s presidential election, the tone of his victory speech was not exactly euphoric. “I am here to govern the country from a very difficult situation,” he said. “But I have faith that with the help of the people we will find a way out for this country.”
He was referring to what he said was the task facing him: making Brazil a “democratic, peaceful” country. But his remarks sounded like a more general warning to his supporters not to expect too much radical change too quickly.
For the energy industry, the new administration is likely to mean adjustments at the margin, not a radical upheaval.
Lula won the presidential election by a slender margin: he received 50.9% of the votes counted, compared to 49.1% for the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. In the elections for Congress on October 2, Bolsonaro’s Liberal party was the biggest winner, gaining seats in both houses. With left-leaning parties in the minority in both the lower house and the Senate, Lula will need support from other parties to pass any legislation, including changes to taxation.
For the global climate, the most important consequence of Lula’s election is likely to be a slowdown in the destruction of Brazil’s rainforest. Deforestation slowed sharply during Lula’s first period in office, from 2003-10, and bottomed out in 2012-15. It had started to pick up before Bolsonaro became president in 2019 and accelerated after he came into office.
In Lula’s victory speech, he called on the country to “fight for zero deforestation” and said his government would be “open to international co-operation to preserve the Amazon,” providing Brazil did not have to give up its sovereignty.
That international cooperation has already started to pick up. Norway said it would resume aid payments into the Amazon Fund that it halted under Bolsonaro. Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s environment minister, told AFP that his country “had a head-on collision with Bolsonaro, whose approach was diametrically opposed when it came to deforestation”. The government of Germany, which also suspended payments to the Amazon Fund in 2019, said it wanted to resume them.
Brazil’s federal supreme court ruled last week that the Amazon Fund, which was suspended by the Bolsonaro administration in 2019, should be reactivated.
A change of strategic direction for Petrobras
Petrobras has been pursuing an extensive program of asset sales, announcing deals worth over $41 billion over 2015-21. Under President Lula, there is a good chance that the divestment strategy will be halted, according to Raphael Portela, a senior analyst in Wood Mackenzie’s corporate team for Latin America.
In 2019, Petrobras announced plans to sell its entire stakes in eight refineries, and so far two deals have been completed and contracts have been signed for two more. The sales of the remaining four are unlikely to go ahead, Portela adds, in part because of shrinking appetite among potential buyers due to uncertainty about Petrobras's pricing policy.
The most contentious element of Petrobras’s strategy has been its move in 2016 to link domestic fuel prices to international prices. Lula has vehemently criticized the alignment with international benchmarks, and earlier in the year pledged to break the link if elected. Internal governance and compliance controls have so far proved resilient to government meddling, and even President Bolsonaro could not bypass them when oil prices soared earlier this year. But over time, that pricing policy could be modified.
Petrobras shares have dropped by about 25% from their recent peak last month despite strong earnings reported last week.
Another change may come in Petrobras’s approach to low-carbon energy. Its asset sales in recent years have included all its wind power operations, and its decarbonization strategy has been focused on reducing the emissions from its own operations. Its low-carbon energy projects include investments in renewable diesel, biofuels for aviation and shipping, and technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage that have “a longer-term horizon”. Lula has indicated that he wants Petrobras to take a more active role in developing low-carbon energy, and its strategy is likely to shift in that direction over time, although we do not expect any change in the company’s next business plan, scheduled to be announced in late November.
No radical changes for the power sector
In Brazil’s electricity industry, the Lula administration is not expected to set a radically different direction for policy, says Javier Toro, Wood Mackenzie’s senior research manager for Southern Cone gas and power. In June the government sold shares in Eletrobras, the country’s largest power generation, and transmission company, to take its stake below 50%. Lula was fiercely critical of the sale, but we do not expect him to attempt to retake control of the company. The government will be likely to intervene in the power sector at times of crisis, as it has done in the past.
Brazil has an active market for renewables, and regulated auctions organized by the government no longer drive capacity additions. Under a Lula administration, local content policies for new technologies such as offshore wind and green hydrogen will be back on the agenda. Public banks such as BNDES, which in the past have been used to support those local content policies, will have a more active role in many sectors. But in the power industry, those public banks no longer dominate the market, and private banks and debt markets are more important sources of finance.
The most significant shifts may come from increased participation in global policies to curb greenhouse gas emissions, as signaled by Lula’s pledge that “Brazil is ready to resume its leading role in the fight against the climate crisis”. Initiatives such as the local market for International
Also, Renewable Energy Certificates are likely to be accelerated. Better relations with other world leaders over deforestation and climate policy could attract more foreign investment.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
- COP27: Rich Countries Should Help Pay For Global Warming Elsewhere
- Biden-Big Oil Feud Intensifying As World Needs More US Oil
- US, China Must Pay Their Share For Climate Change Remedies
- Energean Makes Another Gas Discovery Off Israel
- BP Awards Seven-Year Maintenance Deal For Azeri Assets
- ExxonMobil Hires Maersk Supply Service SSV For Guyana Job
- Aker Solutions, Petrobras Ink Deal For Subsea Equipment
- Crystal Amber Interested In Accepting Bid For Hurricane Energy
- Seismic Trio To Provide Offshore Wind Development Site Evaluation
- 30 Companies Emit Nearly Half Of Energy Sector Methane
- Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
- Windfall Tax On Big Oil Is More Politics Than Real Threat
- Offshore Wind Set For $1 Trillion Investment In Next Decade
- Marathon Oil Adds More Eagle Ford Assets With $3B Ensign Buy
- Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
- ADNOC Hands Out $4 Billion Worth Of Drilling Deals
- ADNOC, Siemens Partner For Blockchain-Based CO2 Intensity Certificate
- Vitol Threatens Gas Halt in $1 Billion Standoff With Germany
- Sonadrill Drillship Scores 12-Well Deal On $402,500 Dayrate
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record