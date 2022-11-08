Lula Win In Brazil Brings No Radical Change In Energy Policy

Lula’s victory in Brazil's presidential election means a stronger emphasis on curbing emissions, but no radical changes in energy policy

When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was declared the winner in Brazil’s presidential election, the tone of his victory speech was not exactly euphoric. “I am here to govern the country from a very difficult situation,” he said. “But I have faith that with the help of the people we will find a way out for this country.”

He was referring to what he said was the task facing him: making Brazil a “democratic, peaceful” country. But his remarks sounded like a more general warning to his supporters not to expect too much radical change too quickly.

For the energy industry, the new administration is likely to mean adjustments at the margin, not a radical upheaval.

Lula won the presidential election by a slender margin: he received 50.9% of the votes counted, compared to 49.1% for the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. In the elections for Congress on October 2, Bolsonaro’s Liberal party was the biggest winner, gaining seats in both houses. With left-leaning parties in the minority in both the lower house and the Senate, Lula will need support from other parties to pass any legislation, including changes to taxation.

For the global climate, the most important consequence of Lula’s election is likely to be a slowdown in the destruction of Brazil’s rainforest. Deforestation slowed sharply during Lula’s first period in office, from 2003-10, and bottomed out in 2012-15. It had started to pick up before Bolsonaro became president in 2019 and accelerated after he came into office.

In Lula’s victory speech, he called on the country to “fight for zero deforestation” and said his government would be “open to international co-operation to preserve the Amazon,” providing Brazil did not have to give up its sovereignty.

That international cooperation has already started to pick up. Norway said it would resume aid payments into the Amazon Fund that it halted under Bolsonaro. Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s environment minister, told AFP that his country “had a head-on collision with Bolsonaro, whose approach was diametrically opposed when it came to deforestation”. The government of Germany, which also suspended payments to the Amazon Fund in 2019, said it wanted to resume them.

Brazil’s federal supreme court ruled last week that the Amazon Fund, which was suspended by the Bolsonaro administration in 2019, should be reactivated.

A change of strategic direction for Petrobras

Petrobras has been pursuing an extensive program of asset sales, announcing deals worth over $41 billion over 2015-21. Under President Lula, there is a good chance that the divestment strategy will be halted, according to Raphael Portela, a senior analyst in Wood Mackenzie’s corporate team for Latin America.

In 2019, Petrobras announced plans to sell its entire stakes in eight refineries, and so far two deals have been completed and contracts have been signed for two more. The sales of the remaining four are unlikely to go ahead, Portela adds, in part because of shrinking appetite among potential buyers due to uncertainty about Petrobras's pricing policy.

The most contentious element of Petrobras’s strategy has been its move in 2016 to link domestic fuel prices to international prices. Lula has vehemently criticized the alignment with international benchmarks, and earlier in the year pledged to break the link if elected. Internal governance and compliance controls have so far proved resilient to government meddling, and even President Bolsonaro could not bypass them when oil prices soared earlier this year. But over time, that pricing policy could be modified.

Petrobras shares have dropped by about 25% from their recent peak last month despite strong earnings reported last week.

Another change may come in Petrobras’s approach to low-carbon energy. Its asset sales in recent years have included all its wind power operations, and its decarbonization strategy has been focused on reducing the emissions from its own operations. Its low-carbon energy projects include investments in renewable diesel, biofuels for aviation and shipping, and technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage that have “a longer-term horizon”. Lula has indicated that he wants Petrobras to take a more active role in developing low-carbon energy, and its strategy is likely to shift in that direction over time, although we do not expect any change in the company’s next business plan, scheduled to be announced in late November.

No radical changes for the power sector

In Brazil’s electricity industry, the Lula administration is not expected to set a radically different direction for policy, says Javier Toro, Wood Mackenzie’s senior research manager for Southern Cone gas and power. In June the government sold shares in Eletrobras, the country’s largest power generation, and transmission company, to take its stake below 50%. Lula was fiercely critical of the sale, but we do not expect him to attempt to retake control of the company. The government will be likely to intervene in the power sector at times of crisis, as it has done in the past.

Brazil has an active market for renewables, and regulated auctions organized by the government no longer drive capacity additions. Under a Lula administration, local content policies for new technologies such as offshore wind and green hydrogen will be back on the agenda. Public banks such as BNDES, which in the past have been used to support those local content policies, will have a more active role in many sectors. But in the power industry, those public banks no longer dominate the market, and private banks and debt markets are more important sources of finance.

The most significant shifts may come from increased participation in global policies to curb greenhouse gas emissions, as signaled by Lula’s pledge that “Brazil is ready to resume its leading role in the fight against the climate crisis”. Initiatives such as the local market for International

Also, Renewable Energy Certificates are likely to be accelerated. Better relations with other world leaders over deforestation and climate policy could attract more foreign investment.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com