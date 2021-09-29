Lukoil Teams Up With BP In Caspian Sea Exploration Project

Russia’s energy corporation Lukoil is entering BP’s SWAP exploration project located in the Caspian Sea offshore Azerbaijan.

Lukoil signed an agreement on acquiring a 25 percent participating interest in the Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula (SWAP) exploration project in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea from BP on September 28, 2021. The deal is expected to be completed before the end of 2021, following its approval by the government of Azerbaijan.

After the completion of the sale, BP will remain the operator of the project, holding a 25 percent interest. The third party to the project is the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic or SOCAR with a 50 percent share.

"LUKOIL's joining of the project of BP and SOCAR falls in line with both Russia's and Azerbaijan's national interests related to the evolvement of international cooperation in the energy domain,” Lukoil president Vagit Alekperov said. “I am convinced that all the scientific and technical resources gathered by the partners will boost the development of the prospective area in the shallow waters of the Absheron Peninsula." ​

"We are pleased to welcome LUKOIL to the SWAP partnership, building on our successful relationship in the Shah Deniz project,” BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey Gary Jones added. “We look forward to working closely with them and SOCAR on the exploration work program, which, if successful, will deliver value to Azerbaijan and our partnership".

As for the SWAP project area, it is located in the shallow waters south of the Absheron Peninsula in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. The SWAP production sharing agreement was initially signed between BP and SOCAR in December 2014.

In 2016, a 3D seismic acquisition program was conducted in the area, which resulted in defining three prospective areas – North Khali, Bibi-Heybat East, and Garabatdag. The areas feature water depths of up to 130 feet. The first exploration well in the North Khali prospective area was spudded in August 2021.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com