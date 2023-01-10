Lukoil Sells Italian Refinery To Trafigura-Backed Firm
Lukoil, the second largest oil and gas company in Russia after Gazprom, has sold the ISAB company to a Cyprus-based company backed by Trafigura.
This is Lukoil’s first major sale since Russia invaded Ukraine and since the West put sanctions on Russian companies.
Namely, Lukoil’s wholly-owned subsidiary Litasco sold the ISAB refinery to Cypriot firm G.O.I. Energy, a Trafigura-backed private equity firm.
Lukoil said that the transaction was planned to be completed by the end of March 2023 upon fulfillment of certain conditions precedent including receipt of necessary approvals of competent authorities, particularly the Italian Government. That means that the deal would let Trafigura handle oil supplies for the Italian refinery.
ISAB owns a large petrochemical complex in Italy combining refining, gasification, and electricity cogeneration plants.
Lukoil noted that G.O.I. Energy formed a partnership with Trafigura, one of the world's largest international traders of oil and petroleum products, which secures uninterrupted feedstock supplies to the refinery and provides for production offtake as well as necessary working capital level. It is worth noting that the new owner of ISAB will retain jobs and ensure health and safety conditions.
G.O.I. Energy is an energy sector arm of Argus New Energy Fund with expertise in all asset classes. The company represents a partnership of leading experts with long experience in oil refining, oil trading, and refinery financial restructuring.
The investors of G.O.I. Energy own a majority stake in Bazan Group, one of the largest energy groups in Israel operating the country’s largest integrated refining and petrochemical facility. G.O.I Energy is run by Israeli Green Oil CEO Michael Bobrov.
ISAB is by no means a small asset. It refines around one-fifth of Italy’s crude oil and, as of December 5, in line with the EU ban on Russian seaborne crude, can no longer import Russian oil.
According to reports by Reuters, the Italian government said it was considering direct state intervention to keep the refinery running after December 5 since ISAB was forced to rely fully on Russian oil because banks halted financing and guarantees for other oil purchases.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Scotland First Minister Sees Clear Imperative to Accelerate Clean Energy
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- Altera Emerges From Chapter 11 Enabling Petrojarl Knarr FPSO Deal
- Lukoil Sells Italian Refinery To Trafigura-Backed Firm
- Kuwait to Send Europe 5 Times More Diesel
- Transocean Raising $500M To Fund Part Of Its 8th-Gen Drillship
- China Covid Policy Causes Domestic Air Travel to Yoyo
- Maritime Industry Gets SpaceX's Starlink Internet Coverage
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast