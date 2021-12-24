Lukoil Produces 700MM+ Barrels Of Oil At Field In Caspian

Lukoil has reached a major milestone at its offshore Vladimir Filanovsky field located in the Caspian Sea.

Russian oil and gas company Lukoil has reached a major milestone at its offshore Vladimir Filanovsky field located in the Caspian Sea.

Lukoil said that its oil production at its Vladimir Filanovsky field just exceeded 30 million tons or 712.4 million barrels. In 2021, the company built five development wells on the field – including four production wells and one injection well – to maintain the plateau level of six million tons of oil per year.

Vladimir Filanovsky is the largest oil field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea, which had initial recoverable reserves of 129 million tons of oil and 1.06 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Commissioned in 2016, the field reached its target production level of six million tons of oil per year in 2018 and, by July 2019, the field produced over 15 million tons.

Apart from the production milestone on Vladimir Filanovsky, Lukoil completed the second stage of development of the Yury Korchagin field – more precisely, the wellhead platform and constructed eight development wells there.

Lukoil also continued the development of its third field in the Caspian Sea – Valery Grayfer. The field was named after the “founding father” of the Soviet oil industry Valery Isaakovich Grayfer who was also the chairman of Lukoil until his death in the spring of 2020.

Following the launch of the jacket in April 2020, shipyards in Astrakhan, Russia, continued building topside facilities for the fixed ice-resistant platform and accommodation block.

In 2021, they were lifted, weighed, and moved to the quay. A drilling rig was installed at the ice-resistant platform and the facilities are scheduled to be put to sea in the second quarter of 2022.

A unique float-over technology will be used to allow the installation of topside facilities on the platform jacket without employing a floating crane.​

