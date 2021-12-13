Lukoil, Petronas Alter Shah Deniz Deal Over Pre-emptive Rights

Lukoil and Petronas have opted to change the conditions of Lukoil’s acquisition of interest in the Shah Deniz natural gas project offshore Azerbaijan.

Initially, Lukoil agreed to acquire a 15.5 percent interest in Shah Deniz from Petronas back in October. With that deal, Lukoil would increase its stake in the project from 10 to 25.5 percent for a price of $2.25 billion.

Lukoil said that, with the new changes implemented, it would be buying only 9.9 percent of Petronas’ stake. This is also accompanied by a proportional decrease in value from $2.25 to $1.45 billion. The deal is expected to be closed in January 2022.

This means that Lukoil’s stake would increase to 19.9 percent while Petronas would still hold a 5.6 percent stake in the project.

The company further stated that the conclusion of the amendments resulted from negotiations with the Shah Deniz project partners on the implementation of pre-emptive rights.

It is worth noting that the project is operated by supermajor BP which holds a 28.8 percent interest. Other partners are TPAO with 19 percent, SOCAR and NICO with 10 percent each, and SGC which holds 6.7 percent.

The Shah Deniz gas condensate field is located in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, some 45 miles southeast of Baku. The project is implemented under a PSA and commercial production began in 2006.

In 2018, the second stage of the project was launched, with annual production expected to reach 916 billion cubic feet of gas and 5 million tons of gas condensate. The gas is sold on the markets of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. Since December 2020, it is also delivered to Europe via a pipeline system.

In 2020, the Shah Deniz consortium extracted 640 billion cubic feet of gas and 3.6 million tons of gas condensate. In July 2021, production started from the East South flank at 1,770 feet water depth.

The new East South production flank added four wells, two new flowlines, and several subsea structures connected to the Shah Deniz reservoir. The flank was scheduled to be at full production rates in the third quarter of 2021.

