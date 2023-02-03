Lukoil Hits 50 Million Tons Of Hydrocarbon Production In Caspian Sea

Lukoil has reached 50 million tons of liquid hydrocarbon production in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea.

Russian oil and gas company Lukoil has reached 50 million tons of liquid hydrocarbon production in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea.

Lukoil said that it discovered 11 fields in the Caspian Sea so far. The first one, named after Yury Korchagin, was discovered in 2000 and launched in 2010.

In 2005, Lukoil discovered the Vladimir Filanovsky field with initial recoverable reserves of 129 million tons of oil and 30 bcm of gas. It became the largest geological discovery in the post-Soviet Russia. Commercial production at the field began in 2016.

The company continues development of the Valery Grayfer field. Its plateau level is expected to exceed 1 million tons of oil per year.

Following drilling and testing of prospecting wells in 2022, a large gas condensate Khazri field was discovered. This year, Lukoil plans to submit to the Russian national register data on a huge oil and gas condensate field named after one of the company’s founders Ravil Maganov. The Yury Kuvykin field is also a potentially prospective production area.

“While developing oil production in the North Caspian, Lukoil keeps improving environmental safety of its operations and employs technologies of zero discharge, satellite monitoring, and reproduction of bioresources,” Lukoil said in the statement.

It is worth noting that Lukoil is one of the largest oil and gas vertical integrated companies in the world accounting for over 2 percent of crude production and circa 1 percent of proved hydrocarbon reserves globally.

Lukoil has a full production cycle to control the entire value chain from upstream to downstream. According to data provided by Lukoil, the company employs over 110 thousand people.

