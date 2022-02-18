Lukoil Completes $1.45B Shah Deniz Stake Buy

Russian oil and gas company Lukoil has completed a deal for acquiring a 9.9 percent interest in the Shah Deniz gas project in the Azerbaijan part of the Caspian Sea from Malaysian giant Petronas.

Lukoil said that the value of the transaction was $1.45 billion. The ownership structure of the Shah Deniz project now looks like this – BP remains the operator with a 29.99 percent interest while Lukoil increased its stake from 10 to 19.99 percent, the remaining partners are TPAO, SOCAR, NICO, and SGC with 19, 14.35, 10, and 6.67 percent respectively.

Initially, Lukoil wanted to buy a 15.5 percent interest in Shah Deniz, which represented Petronas’ entire interest in the project. The value of that deal was supposed to be $2.25 billion.

This offer was announced in October 2021, but in December, the offer was amended. Namely, BP and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic or SOCAR for short exercised their pre-emptive rights and increased their stakes in the field by 5.6 percent in total and leaving Lukoil the possibility to acquire only 9.9 percent.

The Shah Deniz gas condensate field is located in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, some 45 miles southeast of Baku. The project is implemented under a PSA and commercial production began in 2006.

In 2018, the second stage of the project was launched, with annual production expected to reach 916 billion cubic feet of gas and 5 million tons of gas condensate. The gas is sold on the markets of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. Since December 2020, it is also delivered to Europe via a pipeline system.

In 2020, the Shah Deniz consortium extracted 640 billion cubic feet of gas and 3.6 million tons of gas condensate. In July 2021, production started from the East South flank at 1,770 feet water depth.

The new East South production flank added four wells, two new flowlines, and several subsea structures connected to the Shah Deniz reservoir. The flank was scheduled to be at full production rates in the third quarter of 2021.

