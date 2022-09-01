Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall

Chairman of Russia's oil producer Lukoil Ravil Maganov died on Thursday after falling from the Central Clinical Hospital window in Moscow, reports claim.

Some Russian media reported the death of 67-year-old Maganov who was also Lukoil's vice president. One such media is RosBiznesConsulting (RBC), a media group headquartered in Moscow, and The Russia Times, an English-language and Russian-language online newspaper.

Ravil Maganov plunged from the sixth-floor window of the Central Clinical Hospital, according to police sources cited by the RBC news website.

The hospital, known as the Kremlin Clinic, since it is usually reserved for the treatment of Russia’s political and business elite, confirmed Maganov’s passing to state-run news agency RIA Novosti but the hospital didn’t disclose any circumstances of his death.

Lukoil released a statement regarding Maganov’s death – but mentioned nothing regarding claims that he fell from a window, claiming that he died after a ‘severe illness’ – and you can read it in full below.

“We deeply regret to announce that Ravil Maganov, Chairman of Lukoil’s Board of Directors, passed away following a severe illness. Ravil Maganov immensely contributed to the development of not only the Company but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector.”

“He started work as an oil operator, and only a few years later took command of Langepasneftegaz production association – one of the three enterprises that laid the foundation for the story of Lukoil. For many years, Ravil Maganov led Lukoil’s upstream block as a First Executive Vice President. In 2020, he was named Chairman of Lukoil’s Board of Directors.”

“Thanks to Ravil Maganov's managerial talent, Lukoil evolved from a small oil production group to one of the world's leading energy companies in next to no time, increased its oil and gas production manifold, developed from scratch new oil and gas provinces in the Caspian and Baltic seas, successfully launched superviscous oil projects in the Republic of Komi, introduced advanced technological solutions to support production at mature fields in West Siberia, joined consortiums in the most promising oil regions of the world.”

“For his successes in the development of the Russian fuel and energy sector, Ravil Maganov received many national awards. Lukoil’s many thousands of employees mourn deeply for this grievous loss and express their sincere condolences to Ravil Maganov's family,” Lukoil said.

It is worth noting that his brother Nail is also an oil and gas executive and is the head of a mid-sized Russian oil producer Tatneft. Maganov was also a close associate of one of Lukoil's founders Vagit Alekperov who resigned as president of Lukoil in April, just a week after Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on him as part of sanctions over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

But, as the Moscow Times stated, Maganov is the second top Lukoil executive to die in what it named ‘mysterious circumstances’ in recent months. The media company said that Russian police opened a criminal case after the death of former Lukoil executive Alexander Subbotin in early May.

It is also worth noting that Lukoil was one of a rare few Russian corporations to call for an end to the invasion of Ukraine in early March.

“We stand for the immediate cessation of the armed conflict and duly support its resolution through the negotiation process and diplomatic means,” Lukoil said at the time.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com