Lukoil Appoints Temporary President

PJSC Lukoil has announced that its board of directors has appointed the company’s first executive vice president, Vadim Vorobyev, as temporary individual executive body president of Lukoil.

The appointment will be effective until the extraordinary general shareholders meeting of the company resolves on appointing the new individual executive body, Lukoil outlined. The company also noted that the board resolved to hold the meeting on May 30 in the form of absentee voting.

On April 21, Lukoil announced that its president and member of the board of directors, Vagit Alekperov, informed the company about his decision to resign as a member of the board and as president of Lukoil. In its latest update, Lukoil highlighted that Alekperov has now resigned as chairman of the company's management board, which it revealed is now chaired by Vorobyev. The company also noted that Alekperov is considered to have been retired from the board of directors of Lukoil since April 21, the date when he notified the company about his decision to resign.

As of March 31, Alekperov owned and voted 3.12 percent of shares in Lukoil. He is also a beneficiary, including through family trusts or mutual funds, of 5.43 percent of shares in the company, in respect of which he has no voting rights, Lukoil outlined.

Alekperov was appointed Lukoil’s president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of directors back in 1993.

According to its website, Lukoil is one of the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world, accounting for around two percent of the world’s oil production, around two percent of the world’s oil refining, and around one percent of the proved hydrocarbon reserves. The company employs more than 100,000 people and is present in over 30 countries, its site highlights.

