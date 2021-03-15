Lowest UKCS Flaring on Record in 2020

2020 saw the lowest level of flaring on the UK Continental Shelf on record, the UK Oil and Gas Authority has revealed.

Flaring in the UK North Sea fell by 22 percent in 2020, compared to the previous year, as production facilities cut the overall volume to 33 billion cubic feet (bcf), the OGA outlined, adding that the reduction is roughly equivalent to the gas demand of 200,000 UK homes.

Flaring intensity, or the measure of how much gas was flared per unit of oil produced, was also said to have decreased from 114 standard cubic feet of gas for every barrel of oil to 95 in 2020, which the OGA noted was a ten-year low.

The OGA said the reductions follow increased focus by the organization, which started benchmarking performance in 2020 and now publishes data every month. Reasons for the drop include increasing use of flare-reduction technology on some platforms and fewer planned shutdowns, the OGA highlighted.

Venting, which fell significantly from 2018 to 2019, was said to have a more mixed picture in 2020. Last year, 3.6 bcf of gases were vented, which marked an increase of 0.42 bcf. Within that total, the venting of methane decreased by 0.07 bcf, but the venting of CO 2 increased by 0.49 bcf. The OGA said it is aware of the sources of this increase and noted that it is taking steps to address them at source, including with the relevant parties.

“While there is more work needed from industry and the OGA, the flaring figures in particular are encouraging and show that clear focus can make a significant impact,” Hedvig Ljungerud, the OGA’s director of strategy, said in an organization statement.

“The OGA is supporting and holding industry to account to reduce emissions and will soon be publishing net zero expectations, which set out how every stage of operations must demonstrate a commitment to reducing greenhouse gases,” Ljungerud added.

“We will continue monitoring closely and reflect that in decision-making when operators apply for consents and authorizations for flaring and venting,” the OGA representative continued.

