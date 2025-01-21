Low-Carbon Power Makes Up Over 95 Pct of French Annual Generation

Rising nuclear and hydro generation squeezed the use of fossil fuels.

France’s low-carbon electricity output surged to more than 95 percent of annual power production for the first time in 2024, as rising nuclear and hydro generation squeezed the use of fossil fuels.

Rebounding atomic production together with record output from renewables boosted France’s electricity production to a five-year high of 536.5 terawatt hours, transmission network operator Reseau de Transport d’Electricite said in a statement on Monday. Net exports almost doubled to record of 89 terawatt hours as domestic demand remain subdued due to sluggish economic growth.

Electricite de France SA’s nuclear fleet — the backbone of western Europe’s power system — has largely recovered from maintenance issues that worsened the continent’s energy crisis in 2022. That’s helping keep a lid on electricity prices, even as the cost of natural gas has risen since Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Nuclear and renewables together contribute to the decarbonization of French power generation and the rise in exports to neighboring countries, RTE said in the statement.

France’s nuclear output climbed 13 percent to a six-year high, accounting for 67 percent of the country’s total generation. Renewables reached a record 148 terawatt hours, or almost 28 percent of the total. Hydropower soared to the highest since 2013 amid heavy rains, while wind power receded.

Solar accounted for 4.3 percent of total generation, leapfrogging natural gas and other fossil fuels for the first time. Power generation using gas, coal and fuel oil was the lowest since the early 1950s.