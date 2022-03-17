Louisiana LNG Terminal Granted Export License
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has announced that the U.S. Department of Energy will grant an export license to the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
This license will allow the Sabine Pass facility to increase the exportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to U.S. international allies who are experiencing energy shortages due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cassidy highlighted.
“Finally, this export license is long overdue for Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana energy workers are ready to restore American energy dominance,” Cassidy said in an office statement.
“We need an Operation Warp Speed to expedite energy production and exports. It will create jobs, lower energy prices and improve national security,” he added in the statement.
Earlier this month, Cassidy announced that he had released a “visionary” policy outline detailing how the U.S. can successfully reset its energy and climate policy and create a global Russia-free energy future. The policy included an ‘Energy Operation Warp Speed’ action “to invest in U.S. energy production and cut bureaucratic red tape”.
Back on February 2, Cassidy, Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Mike Rounds introduced the Expediting Natural Gas Exports to Allies Act to expedite approval for natural gas exports to supply allies and U.S international partners in response to tensions with Russia and China. Cassidy noted on his website at the time that the bill would expedite approval for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) nations who are being affected by the energy crisis.
On the same day, Cassidy announced that he had led a group of 26 colleagues urging the Department of Energy to facilitate the increase of LNG exports to supply European allies with energy in the midst of increasing tensions with Russia. This was said to be in response to a February 2 letter signed by 10 Democratic senators calling for the Biden administration to curb LNG exports.
Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG facility began export operations in 2016 and currently has six fully operational liquefaction trains, Cheniere’s website highlights. With all six trains complete, the aggregate nominal production capacity of Sabine Pass is approximately 30 million tons per annum of LNG, according to Cheniere’s site, which shows that the facility stretches over more than 1,000 acres.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
