Louisiana CCS Developer Seeks Federal Permit

Gulf Coast Sequestration (GCS) revealed Tuesday that it has made its initial filing to obtain a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) permit for what reportedly would be the country’s largest geological carbon sequestration asset.

The firm has initiated the process to obtain a Class VI Underground Injection Control permit from EPA to delineate its “’area of review’” for a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) facility in southwest Louisiana, home to a major industrial corridor, GCS noted in a written statement. GCS’ website states the site is between Lake Charles and the Sabine River.

The above photo shows the southwest Louisiana site of GCS' proposed CCS project. PHOTO SOURCE: GCS

“This filing is a long time coming and an exciting moment for GCS,” commented Gray Stream, president of GCS owner Matilda Stream Management, Inc. “We have done our homework, and our permit application reflects our commitment to robust environmental compliance. We look forward to working with EPA to secure the approvals needed to develop, construct and operate one of the leading carbon sequestration projects in the world.”

GCS would develop the hub on a large, contiguous landholding where it controls both the surface and subsurface rights, the company stated. It noted the CCS project would be designed to store more than 80 million tons of carbon in deep geologic formations. It added the hub’s capacity to sequester 2.7 million tons of carbon dioxide annually equates to removing approximately 600,000 passenger vehicles from the road every year.

According to GCS, the permit application follows “years of comprehensive data collection and analysis” that found the area’s geologic pore space is ideal for building and operate a major CCS project.

“At GCS, we believe that CCS is the best way to tackle industrial greenhouse gas emissions,” remarked Benjamin Heard, GCS principal. “By providing safe and secure storage for carbon dioxide, GCS will assist industrial customers in achieving their sustainability goals. Working together, we can help to steer the United States toward a more economically and environmentally sustainable future.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.