Looney Mounts Robust Defense of BP Russia Connection
BP Plc’s alliance with Russian oil giant Rosneft PJSC works today, and for decades to come.
That’s the message from Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney, who defended BP’s roughly 20% stake in Rosneft as tensions simmer between Russia and the West over troops amassed at Ukraine’s border.
“Russia is a large member of the energy system,” Looney said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “We avoid the politics, that serves us well in many countries around the world.”
If developments related to Ukraine lead to potential sanctions on Russia, BP will comply, “but for now, there is no change,” he said.
Before the current political tensions, BP’s partnership with the Russian producer had been criticized as being incompatible with its own carbon-emissions goals. But Looney insisted that Rosneft’s plans, such as the massive Vostok Arctic oil project, fit into this strategy.
“It may surprise you to know that the greenhouse gas intensity per barrel of a Rosneft barrel is lower than BP’s,” Looney said. “This is a company that gets it.”
Rosneft has the goal of eliminating its operational greenhouse gas emissions but, unlike BP and its European peers, not those of its customers -- which accounts for the bulk of every oil company’s contribution to global warming.
