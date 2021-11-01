Look For Split in COP 26 Rhetoric
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 26, potential inventory level tests and upcoming volatility. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: COP 26. The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. Look for a bifurcation in the rhetoric. One camp will call for rapid and potentially reckless moves away from fossil fuels far too fast. The other camp will call for a more moderated transition process that relies on natural gas as the critical element and might even add room for nuclear power to play a larger role. But keep in mind it starts on Halloween, and maybe that is an omen.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Will the cooler temperatures being forecasted test the inventory levels of both distillates (heating oil) and natural gas? Will international natural gas prices start to abate at all?
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com More volatility, not to mention vengeful bulls out to redeem whatever loss they may take this* week.
*Editor’s note – Referring to week ending October 31.
Editor | Rigzone
