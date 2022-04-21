Long-Term Gas Deals Become Pricey
Liquefied natural gas suppliers are asking clients to pay much higher rates for new long-term contracts, as a global effort to cut Russian imports is expected to keep the market tight for the next decade.
The industry’s top suppliers are offering 10-year contracts that start in 2023 at rates about 75% above the price of similar deals signed just last year, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Volatile spot prices and a worsening supply deficit outlook triggered a rush by importers to negotiate long-term deals.
LNG spot rates from Asia to Europe surged to records last month as the war in Ukraine exacerbated an already tight market. Prices are expected to remain elevated for years as Europe boosts imports of LNG to curb dependence on Russian pipeline gas, outpacing additional supplies.
Contracted LNG supply linked to the price of oil -- a practice dating back to the 1970s -- is currently much lower than the cost of buying a shipment from the spot market. But that discount is shrinking as available supplies dwindle.
War, the energy transition, severe weather and surging demand are creating a period of upheaval that is tightening supply like never before in the natural gas industry. The global LNG market could be short nearly 100 million tons per year by the middle of the decade if the world moves to cut Russian gas, according to a Credit Suisse report last month.
Pricier long-term LNG contracts threaten to boost electricity and heating rates, adding to inflation fears. It could also make the fuel unattainable for some cash-strapped emerging nations, like Pakistan.
Suppliers including major producers and portfolio players are offering to sign 10-year LNG deals that start next year at 16%-18% of the price of Brent crude. For comparison, Qatar was signing supply agreements to Chinese customers in the low-10% range early last year. Beijing Gas Group Co. inked a deal just below 13% this January.
While no deal has yet to be signed at 18% the price of Brent, such a rate would likely be among the most expensive ever signed, according to traders.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- Maersk Training in UK Recruitment Drive
- Watch: First Topsides Installed On Exxon Prosperity FPSO
- Ekofisk Lifetime Extended And Set To Last For Nearly 80 Years
- Petrobras Flows Oil From Roncador Increased Recovery Project
- Namibia Has 10 Years Develop Oil Industry Before Net-Zero
- Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
- Wood Chief Executive Retiring
- Long-Term Gas Deals Become Pricey
- Wintershall Dea Taps TechnipFMC For Maria Revitalization Project
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO
- Libya Closes Biggest Oil Field
- Petrobras Gets $1.12 Bn For Atapu Stake From Shell
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog
- USA Energy Body Lowers 2022 Brent Oil Price Forecast
- Europe Has No Immediate Alternative To Russia Gas, Putin Says
- Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High
- Texas Sees Oil Employment Rise In March
- Big U.S. Utilities Undermining Climate Goals, Study Claims
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates