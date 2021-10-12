Longboat Energy Strikes Oil, Starts Drilling For More
Longboat Energy, a company created by former Faroe Petroleum management, has struck oil in a well located in the Norwegian part of the North Sea and started drilling another.
Longboat Energy said that it made a discovery at the Rødhette exploration well. Production license 901 where the well is located is operated by Var Energi with a 50 percent stake while partners Longboat and Concedo hold 20 percent each. Equinor holds the remaining 10 percent.
The exploration well, designated 7122/6-3 S, encountered a 95-foot hydrocarbon column in the primary target in the Middle Jurassic Stø Formation. The top of the reservoir was reached close to prognosis containing high net-to-gross, moderate to good quality sandstone. Data acquisition indicates a gas column of around 60 feet in the well over an oil rim.
Preliminary estimates by the operator place the size of the discovery between 9 and 12 mmboe recoverable. The well was drilled on time and on budget and will now be plugged and abandoned as planned.
As the Rødhette volumes are at the lower end of pre-drill expectations, both existing discoveries and additional prospectivity in the area will be considered in the evaluation of the commercial development potential of Rødhette through existing regional infrastructure. The well was drilled around 18 miles north of the Goliat field.
To get in on the action in a seven-well exploration program in Norway, the company entered into agreements with three separate companies structured as three farm-in transactions. Rødhette, already announced as a discovery was agreed as a farm-in with Var Energi. The second one, Egyptian Vulture, is operated by Equinor and spud last month.
Longboat also announced the spud of the third well – Mugnetind – with the Maersk Integrator jack-up rig, located in production license 906, which is operated by Aker BP with a 60 percent stake. DNO and Longboat are partners and hold a 20 percent stake each.
The Mugnetind prospect is estimated to contain gross mean prospective resources of 24 mmboe with further potential upside estimated at 47 mmboe. The chance of success associated with the Mugnetind prospect is 51 percent with the key risks being reservoir presence and quality. The well is expected to take approximately five to seven weeks to drill with an estimated net cost to Longboat of around $7 million.
“We are pleased to have made a hydrocarbon discovery with our first exploration well following our transformative acquisitions made this summer. We look forward to working together with the operator to use the data collected to assess the development potential for Rødhette alongside existing discoveries and further exploration potential in the area,” Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat, said.
“We are in a very busy period of drilling with Egyptian Vulture and Mugnetind exploration wells now both underway with the potential to create significant shareholder value,” he added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- World's 1st LNG-Fueled Wind-Assisted CO2 Carrier Ordered By Northern Lights
- Wood To Support Beach Energy's Trefoil Field Development
- Seadrill Reorganization Plan Accepted by Creditors And Shareholders
- Tailwind Completes Evelyn Development Well In UK North Sea
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Chevron Pledges Net-Zero Operational Emissions By 2050
- Eidesvik, Wartsila in World First Ammonia OSV Project
- Oil Bull Continues Run with WTI Closing Above $80
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- Energy Experts Outline Topics to Watch
- Citi Says Oil May Climb to $90
- Tailwind Completes Evelyn Development Well In UK North Sea
- Sinopec's Fuling Field Sets Gas Shale Production Record
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Petrobras Restarts Production From Brazilian Gas Field After Repairs
- Oil Prices Getting Boost from Fuel Switching
- Texas Company Buys Midland Basin Assets
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets