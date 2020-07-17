LNG Port Proposed for Houston Area

Pilot LNG LLC has filed regulatory applications for its proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port project, the company reported Thursday.

The facility would feature a floating liquefaction plant and provide LNG marine fuel to vessels to the Texas ports of Houston, Texas City and Galveston, Pilot LNG noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The company has proposed developing the terminal on Pelican Island, between Galveston and Texas City.

“Pilot LNG’s Galveston LNG Bunker Port will provide clean-burning LNG to one of the U.S.’s largest port complexes,” remarked Jonathan Cook, Pilot LNG’s chief executive. “The proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port would provide the necessary infrastructure to supply the growing market for LNG marine fuel, substantially reducing marine emissions and cutting shippers’ fuel costs at the same time.”

According to Pilot LNG’s website, the facility’s floating gas liquefaction and storage unit would boast a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 0.5 million tons per annum (66 million standard cubic feet per day) and 18,000 cubic feet of storage capacity. Wison Offshore & Marine will engineer and construct the floating LNG (FLNG) facility, the company added.

“Wison is pleased to be part of this breakthrough U.S. project by designing and building the liquefaction unit that will supply LNG to the end-user market in the Galveston, Houston and Texas City port complex,” commented Vivian Li, head of Wison Offshore & Marine in North America. “Since delivering the world’s first FLNG facility currently operating in Argentina, Wison has developed numerous floating solutions across the LNG value chain, with a focus on promoting a cleaner energy infrastructure alternative to the global market.”

Pilot LNG noted that it expects a final investment decision on the LNG bunkering project in the second half of 2021, with operations projected to start in 2024. The firm stated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the lead permitting agency among the regulators to whom it has submitted filings.

