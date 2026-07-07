LNG Made Up 45 Percent of EU Gas Imports in 2025

LNG's share of annual European Union gas imports increased by nine percentage points to about 4.63 trillion cubic feet, 'deepening the structural shift in the EU's gas supply mix', the European Commission said.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounted for 131 billion cubic meters (4.63 trillion cubic feet) or 45 percent of gas imported by European Union countries last year, an official report said Monday.

LNG's share of annual EU gas imports increased by nine percentage points, "deepening the structural shift in the EU's gas supply mix", the European Commission said in its gas market report.

Regasification capacity in the 27-member bloc increased eight percent to nearly 215 Bcm in 2025 compared to 2024 thanks to additions in Belgium, Germany, Italy and Poland. Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands had the biggest LNG regasification capacities among EU nations, with 67 Bcm, 39.5 Bcm, 21 Bcm and 20 Bcm per year respectively, the Commission said.

The United States accounted for 76 Bcm or 57.9 percent of the EU's LNG imports last year.

Russia was the EU's second-largest source of LNG in 2025, accounting for 18 Bcm or 13.5 percent. The EU has agreed it must stop importing Russian LNG by yearend and Russian pipeline gas by September 2027, with an optional one-month delay for member states with low gas storage levels. The political agreement reached December 3, 2025 to end EU reliance on Russian fossil fuels also committed to eradicating remaining Russian oil imports by 2027.

Qatar was the EU's third-biggest LNG supplier last year, accounting for 11 Bcm or 8.08 percent. The Gulf state was followed by Algeria and Nigeria, each accounting for 7 Bcm or about 5.5 percent.

"In the fourth quarter of 2025, the EU continued to hold the number one position as the world's largest importer of LNG with a 24 percent share in global imports", the report said. "China was the second largest LNG importer with a 17 percent share, followed by Japan with 15 percent, South-Korea with 10 percent and India with five percent. The EU’s import share increased by five percentage points (from 19 percent) compared to Q4-2024, while China slightly decreased its share. Japan’s market share remained the same".

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"The biggest LNG exporter remained the United States with a 26 percent share in global LNG exports, followed by Australia (17 percent) and Qatar (16 percent), increasing its market share over all of its main competitors".

EU gas imports via pipeline fell eight percent year-on-year to 158 Bcm. Norway continued to be the EU's top pipeline gas source, accounting for 86 Bcm or 54.4 percent. North Africa accounted for 29 Bcm or 18.7 percent. Russia accounted for18 Bcm or 11.6 percent, the United Kingdom 13 Bcm or 8.12 percent and Azerbaijan 11 Bcm or 7.19 percent.

After the end of the Russia-Ukraine gas transit deal at the start of 2025, the EU continued buying Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline via Türkiye, according to the report.

EU total gas imports - in super-chilled form and pipeline gas - rose five percent from 2024.

Gas storage filling levels in the EU averaged 61 percent last year, down 22 percentage points year-over-year.

Gas consumption increased two percent to 339 Bcm. "This is the second consecutive annual increase, reflecting a small rebound after the sudden steep decline in 2022-23 at the peak of the crisis", the Commission said. "Nevertheless consumption remains below the 2022 levels".

Gas power generation rose 11 percent or 37 terawatt hours to offset a five percent decline in coal generation, the Commission said in its separate electricity market report.

"While high gas prices early in the year supported gas-to-coal fuel switching, this was reversed in the second half of the year as rising carbon prices combined with lower gas costs favored gas generation", the electricity report said.

"2025 saw a decoupling of the price for emission allowances and gas prices (TTF), particularly in the second half of the year. While TTF prices fell due to strong supply fundamentals, the price for emission allowances rallied towards the end of the year. This was the widest divergence between the two in recent years, suggesting that gas-to-coal switching now plays a diminished role in keeping the markets aligned", the report added.

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