LNG Japan Bags Its First Contract to Supply Gas in Australia

LNG Japan signed an agreement to supply over 30 petajoules of natural gas to power utility Alinta Energy through its 10 percent stake in the Scarborough field offshore Western Australia.

LNG Japan Corp said Wednesday it had signed an agreement to supply over 30 petajoules of natural gas to Alinta Energy WA Pty Ltd from the Scarborough field offshore Western Australia.

LNG Japan owns 10 percent in Scarborough through LJ Scarborough Pty Ltd. It said in a press release announcing the contract it intends "to supply gas to the Western Australian domestic market over the life of the project".

"Under this agreement, we will supply a portion of this gas to the domestic market through the early 2030s, supporting stable and reliable gas supply and contributing to energy security in the state", the Tokyo-based company said.

"This agreement represents LNG Japanʼs first domestic gas supply arrangement in Australia and marks an important milestone in the development of our business in the country".

Perth, Western Australia-based power utility Alinta Energy, recently acquired by Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd, said separately, "The agreement enhances Alinta Energy's ability to deliver secure and dependable energy to West Australian households and businesses, and will support its power generation assets, helping to firm renewable generation and enable future development opportunities".

The field off the coast of Karratha is part of the broader Scarborough Energy Project, operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. The bigger project also includes the construction of a second gas processing train for Pluto LNG, modifications to Pluto's train 1 and the establishment of an Integrated Remote Operations Center, according to Woodside.

The Scarborough Energy Project will produce up to eight million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas - five MMtpa from the second train and three MMtpa from the existing train, according to Woodside.

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In the field, another Japanese company, JERA Co Inc, owns the remaining 15.1 percent. Neither LNG Japan nor JERA is part of Scarborough Energy Project's Pluto Train 2, which is operated and 51 percent owned by Woodside with New York City-based Global Infrastructure Partners as a 49 percent co-venturer. Train 1 is operated by Woodside with a 90 percent stake; Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co Inc and EIG's MidOcean Energy each own five percent.

The Scarborough Energy Project is on track to start exporting LNG by the end of 2026, Woodside affirmed in its first quarter report.

"The Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects remain on budget and were 96 percent complete at the end of the quarter (excluding Pluto Train 1 modifications)", Woodside said.

"The FPU [floating production unit] was moored at the Scarborough field and hook-up of the umbilical and all subsea risers was successfully completed. Topsides commissioning activities are in progress.

"Subsequent to the period, the Scarborough FPU was registered as a security-regulated offshore facility by the Department of Home Affairs.

"Construction and commissioning activities at the Pluto Train 2 site continued, first ignition of the additional gas turbine generator was achieved and preparation is underway for the first run of the liquefaction compressors.

"The first two of three modules built for the Pluto Train 1 modifications project departed the fabrication yard in Thailand and, subsequent to the quarter, arrived at the Pluto site. Civil, structural, and piping works advanced at the Pluto site, with a focus on preparing for activities to be completed during the Pluto LNG Train 1 major turnaround scheduled for May 2026".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com