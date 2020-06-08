LNG Exports From US Could Hit Bottom

Market data have been showing a downward trend in U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Upcoming figures this week could reveal whether the trendline changes direction. Read on to learn more about what to watch this week in the LNG – and oil – markets.

Tom Seng, Assistant Professor of Energy Business at University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: All eyes will be poised on the virtual meeting of the OPEC+ group this (past) weekend after the Thursday (June 4) meeting was cancelled. The extension of the existing 9.7 million-barrel per day (bpd) output curtailment through at least July seems to be a given. However, some in the group want that reduced to around 8 million bpd thereafter. And Russia not only has concerns about the non-compliance among members, but also they are reluctant to give market share back to U.S. shale producers who have begun to increase supply as prices have strengthened.

Tom Curran, Senior Energy Services and Equipment Analyst in Equity Research, B. Riley FBR, Inc.: We’ll be on the lookout for another bottom, this time in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. From the week ended Tuesday, June 3, 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported LNG pipeline receipts of 5.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd). According to Refinitiv data, feedgas flows reached a 13-month low on Monday, June 2, 2020, of 3.7 Bcfd. That low compares to a daily, all-time record 9.5 Bcfd and the EIA’s current 2020 average forecast of 6 Bcfd. Will buying resume as economies worldwide continue to ramp back up with the phased conclusion of COVID-19 restrictions?

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at Investing.com: More uncertainty, directionless trade and obstinate bulls who refuse to see reason. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Read Krishnan’s comments in this June 5 article for additional context.)

