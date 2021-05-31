LNG Developer Seeks to Make History in Louisiana

Venture Global LNG reported last week that it plans to deploy carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) technology at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines liquefaction facilities in South Louisiana.

“From driving down the cost of LNG to driving down our carbon footprint, Venture Global continues to execute on our mission to constantly innovate in order to deliver the best product possible to our customers,” Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Sabel’s company noted that it has conducted an engineering and geotechnical analysis and will now launch – subject only to regulatory approvals – a “shovel-ready” CCS project. The firm explained the project will compress carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) at the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines sites, subsequently transporting the CO 2 and injecting it deep into saline aquifers for permanent storage.

“Through this historic carbon capture and sequestration project, we will build upon our existing state-of-the-art technology to develop even cleaner LNG at our facilities to displace coal around the world,” continued Sabel. “Our location in Louisiana uniquely positions us to pioneer the deployment of this technology due to geology that can support industrial-scale injection and storage of CO 2 .”

Sabel also predicted that Louisiana will “become the national hub for innovative energy technology to tackle climate challenges.”

Venture Global estimates that it will capture and sequester 500,000 tons of carbon per year from the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines sites, located in the southwestern and southeastern corners of Louisiana, respectively. The firm added that it expects to use similar infrastructure to capture and sequester another 500,000 tons of carbon per year from the CP2 LLG facility once permitted. The CP2 LNG site is adjacent to the Calcasieu Pass facility, according to the company’s website.

“Louisiana is well-positioned in terms of infrastructure, industry, geology, and policy to take a leadership role in controlling and reducing atmospheric emissions of carbon through the use of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) initiatives,” remarked Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Louisiana fully recognizes that our nation is in the early stages of a profound transition in our energy mix, and I am committed to supporting private-sector investments that address greenhouse gas emissions in a major and sustaining way in our state.”

Venture Global noted the successful deployment of CCS technology at Calcasieu Pass would represent the first installation of its kind at an existing LNG facility in the United States.

“We already know that Louisiana’s geology and industry are primed to be a major hub for growing new economic opportunities through carbon management, and now we are seeing what we need to take that next step to be a national leader in the field – actual projects like Venture Global LNG’s CCS proposal,” stated Louisiana Secretary of Natural Resources Tom Harris.

