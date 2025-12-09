LNG Canada Phase 1 Completed

Fluor and JGC said Monday they had handed over LNG Canada's second production train, bringing the Shell-led project's capacity to 14 million tons a year.

Fluor Corp and JGC Corp said Monday they had handed over LNG Canada's second production train, bringing the Shell PLC-led project's capacity to 14 million tons a year.

Train 2 completes phase 1 of "Canada's first LNG mega-project", Irving, Texas-based Fluor said in a press release. LNG Canada already announced November 6 that Train 2 had started production.

Fluor energy solutions president Pierre Bechelany highlighted that the project had spent "more than CAD 3.3 billion [$2.38 billion] on goods and services contracted with Indigenous businesses and joint ventures and more than CAD 550 million with local area businesses".

Fluor said, "The LNG Canada plant consists of a natural gas receiving and liquification facility, a marine terminal with the capacity to accommodate one LNG carrier, a tugboat dock and LNG loading lines. The facility also includes LNG processing units, storage tanks, a rail yard, a water treatment facility and flare stacks".

"Located on Canada's west coast, the LNG Canada facility benefits from access to abundant, natural gas and an ice-free harbor", it added.

The Fluor-JGC joint venture won the engineering, procurement and construction contract for phase 1 in 2018. According to an online statement by Fluor October 2, 2018, the contract totaled around $14 billion, with Fluor's share at $8.4 billion.

Earlier this year Fluor and Japan's JGC also won a contract to update the front-end engineering design for LNG Canada's proposed phase 2, as announced by the contractors last August.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

LNG Canada, which targets the Asian market, announced the dispatch of its first liquefied natural gas cargo on July 1, saying the milestone introduces Canada as an LNG exporter.

"By turning aspiration into action, Canada can become the world’s leading energy superpower with the strongest economy in the G7", Prime Minister Mark Carney declared then, as quoted in an LNG Canada statement.

LNG Canada said at the time it was evaluating the potential for a two-train expansion that would double the capacity.

"Each LNG Canada joint venture participant will provide its own natural gas supply and individually offtake and market their respective share of liquified natural gas from LNG Canada, starting today", LNG Canada said July.

Britain's Shell is the biggest owner in the LNG Canada joint venture at 40 percent through Shell Canada Energy. Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd holds 25 percent through North Montney LNG LP. Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp and China's state-backed PetroChina Co Ltd each have 15 percent through Diamond LNG Canada Partnership and PetroChina Kitimat LNG Partnership respectively. Korea Gas Corp owns five percent through Kogas Canada LNG Partnership.

The Haisla Nation is also involved in the project as site host.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com