LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
LNG Canada’s chief executive officer, Peter Zebedee, has written an open letter following the confirmation of additional Covid-19 cases at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat, B.C.
“I know that hearing about positive cases at our project site causes stress and anxiety,” Zebedee said in the letter, which was published on LNG Canada’s website.
“I am concerned as well. For all of us, the health and well-being of our loved ones is our most cherished asset,” he added.
“I want to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our workforce and those in the surrounding communities is my top priority and the priority of our entire organization,” Zebedee went on to state.
In his letter, the LNG Canada boss noted that Northern Health reported that there are no public exposures resulting from the event in Kitimat and the surrounding area. Zebedee said the company continues to work closely with Northern Health to do everything it can to reduce transmission and to ensure that everyone who tested positive is supported through their recovery.
“I know there will be questions about these cases and how they occurred,” Zebedee stated.
“We rely on health authorities with the appropriate expertise to help us understand how the situation unfolded and how to best prevent future outbreaks,” he added.
“We know that people are counting on the LNG Canada project, and we remain committed to responding to all health and safety issues in the most responsible, timely and effective manner possible, always,” Zebedee went on to say.
In a joint statement posted on November 23, LNG Canada and JGC Fluor revealed that the Northern Health Authority had confirmed additional positive Covid-19 cases at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat. On November 19, the companies announced that Northern Health Authority had confirmed positive Covid-19 cases at the site.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
