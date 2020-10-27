LLOG Unveils Spruance Development Plans
LLOG Exploration Co., L.L.C. on Monday reported continued success at its Spruance discovery in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico (GOM) as well as finalized development plans for the field.
“We are pleased to announce the discovery and subsequent delineation of the Spruance prospect in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico,” LLOG President and CEO Philip LeJeune remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
LLOG and its partners initially discovered Spruance – located in Ewing Bank (EW) 877/921 – in mid-2019 via a subsalt exploratory well, the operating company pointed out. The firm, which owns a 22.64-percent working interest in the field, noted the EW 877 #1 well was drilled to a total depth of 17,000 feet (5,182 meters) and logged roughly 150 net feet (46 meters) of oil pay in multiple Miocene sands.
Partners include Ridgewood Energy (23.89 percent interest), Houston Energy (11.2 percent), Red Willow (11.15 percent) EnVen (13.5 percent, CL&F (six percent) and Beacon Asset Holdings (11.61 percent).
According to LLOG, the second well – EW 921 #1 – was drilled from the same surface location as the discovery well to 16,600 feet (5,060 meters) early this month. It successfully delineated the main field pays and logged more oil pay in the well’s exploratory portion – finding a total of 200-plus net feet (61-plus meters) of oil, the firm stated.
“The results of the second well confirmed our understanding of the field’s reserve potential,” continued LeJeune. “We are also pleased to have finalized development plans for the field. By utilizing the EnVen-operated Lobster facility, LLOG will be able to efficiently develop Spruance in a cost-effective manner with an efficient cycle-time.”
LLOG stated that it signed a production handling agreement (PHA) with its partners in July of this year. It explained the PHA corresponds to processing Spruance reserves via a 14-mile (22.5-kilometer) subsea tieback to the Lobster platform in EW 873, located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south of New Orleans in 775 feet (236 meters) of water.
The EW 877 #1 and EW 921 #1 wells are scheduled for completion in 2021, LLOG noted. The company anticipates first oil sales early the following year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
