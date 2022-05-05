LLOG To Develop Salamanca Facility in GOM With Refurbished FPU

LLOG has announced the development of the Salamanca production facility comprised of an FPU created from a refurbished former GOM production facility.

Oil and gas company LLOG Exploration has announced the development of the Salamanca production facility comprised of a uniquely designed FPU that will be created from the refurbishment of a former GOM production facility that was previously decommissioned.

The FPU will serve as the collection point for production from the joint development of the Leon discovery located in the deepwater GOM in Keathley Canyon blocks 642, 643, 686, and 687 as well as from the Castile discovery in Keathley Canyon block 736.

LLOG will operate the development, and its partners include Repsol and Beacon Offshore Energy. The facility will be located on KC 689 in approximately 6,400 feet of water.

Both discoveries are expected to be jointly developed through a total of three subsea wells at initial production that will be tied back to the Salamanca FPU. Two of the initial three development wells are planned for the Leon field and one for the Castile field. Initial production from the joint development is expected in mid-2025.

The FPU is being refurbished to have a capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. By modifying a previously built production unit, the time and cost to refurbish the unit are greatly reduced compared with the construction of a new facility.

All the major topside repurposing and modifications will be done in the United States. Regulatory approvals required to proceed with the development have been received. The FPU is being financed through an ownership arrangement with investment vehicles managed by ArcLight Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston, that is focused on energy and energy transition infrastructure.

Leon is a discovery drilled by Repsol in late 2014 and is located about 250 miles southwest of New Orleans in approximately 6,000 feet of water. The discovery well was drilled to a total depth of about 32,000 feet and encountered nearly 700 feet of high-quality net oil pay in multiple sands in the Lower Tertiary where LLOG has significant experience from past drilling and development in the GOM.

The Castile discovery was drilled in over 6,500 feet of water to a total of over 31,000 feet and encountered nearly 400 feet of high-quality net oil pay, also in the Lower Tertiary.

“Our ability to execute on our strategy of developing deepwater projects in areas of prolific regions that can be drilled, developed, and placed on production safely, efficiently, and economically is key to our ongoing success. We are excited about this joint development of discoveries. By modifying a previously built production unit compared with constructing a new facility, we can significantly reduce the time and cost to bring these discoveries online,” Philip LeJeune, President and CEO of LLOG, said.

“Just as important as strong economic returns, this innovative FPU project has a significant positive ESG impact. We are repurposing an existing unit which reduces the emissions impact compared to the construction of a new unit by approximately 70 percent.

“We are pleased to be able to do the refurbishing of the FPU fully in the United States, utilizing local labor. This development will add a significant new source of needed domestic oil and natural gas production when it comes online. We remain focused on operational excellence and continue to build on the many successes that we have achieved in the deepwater GOM,” LeJeune added.

