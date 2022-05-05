LLOG To Develop Salamanca Facility in GOM With Refurbished FPU
Oil and gas company LLOG Exploration has announced the development of the Salamanca production facility comprised of a uniquely designed FPU that will be created from the refurbishment of a former GOM production facility that was previously decommissioned.
The FPU will serve as the collection point for production from the joint development of the Leon discovery located in the deepwater GOM in Keathley Canyon blocks 642, 643, 686, and 687 as well as from the Castile discovery in Keathley Canyon block 736.
LLOG will operate the development, and its partners include Repsol and Beacon Offshore Energy. The facility will be located on KC 689 in approximately 6,400 feet of water.
Both discoveries are expected to be jointly developed through a total of three subsea wells at initial production that will be tied back to the Salamanca FPU. Two of the initial three development wells are planned for the Leon field and one for the Castile field. Initial production from the joint development is expected in mid-2025.
The FPU is being refurbished to have a capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. By modifying a previously built production unit, the time and cost to refurbish the unit are greatly reduced compared with the construction of a new facility.
All the major topside repurposing and modifications will be done in the United States. Regulatory approvals required to proceed with the development have been received. The FPU is being financed through an ownership arrangement with investment vehicles managed by ArcLight Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston, that is focused on energy and energy transition infrastructure.
Leon is a discovery drilled by Repsol in late 2014 and is located about 250 miles southwest of New Orleans in approximately 6,000 feet of water. The discovery well was drilled to a total depth of about 32,000 feet and encountered nearly 700 feet of high-quality net oil pay in multiple sands in the Lower Tertiary where LLOG has significant experience from past drilling and development in the GOM.
The Castile discovery was drilled in over 6,500 feet of water to a total of over 31,000 feet and encountered nearly 400 feet of high-quality net oil pay, also in the Lower Tertiary.
“Our ability to execute on our strategy of developing deepwater projects in areas of prolific regions that can be drilled, developed, and placed on production safely, efficiently, and economically is key to our ongoing success. We are excited about this joint development of discoveries. By modifying a previously built production unit compared with constructing a new facility, we can significantly reduce the time and cost to bring these discoveries online,” Philip LeJeune, President and CEO of LLOG, said.
“Just as important as strong economic returns, this innovative FPU project has a significant positive ESG impact. We are repurposing an existing unit which reduces the emissions impact compared to the construction of a new unit by approximately 70 percent.
“We are pleased to be able to do the refurbishing of the FPU fully in the United States, utilizing local labor. This development will add a significant new source of needed domestic oil and natural gas production when it comes online. We remain focused on operational excellence and continue to build on the many successes that we have achieved in the deepwater GOM,” LeJeune added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- How Much EU Fossil Fuel Pay Has Russia Received Since Invasion?
- OPEC Fails to Increase Oil Output
- Santos Pavo Discovery Dubbed A Stellar Exploration Success
- Petronas, PTTEP, Eneos in Myanmar Update
- Chevron Joins Bayou Bend Offshore CCS Project
- Exxon Sells Romanian Subsidiary For $1B To Romgaz
- New Method to Gauge Oil Market Sentiment Launched
- Permian Explorer Launches Own Mobile Sand Mine to Cut Fracking Costs
- TechnipFMC Gets Work On Exxon Yellowtail Project Off Guyana
- Watch: Njord A Platform Moored Into Place After Years Of Renovation
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- 890MM North Sea Barrels Could be Sanctioned in 2023
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Chevron to Ramp Up Production at Biggest USA Oil Field
- GOM Oil Drilling Makes Too Little Too Late Comeback
- OTC 2022 Kicks Off
- An Interesting Crude Supply Dichotomy Is Emerging
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana