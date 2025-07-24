Lithuania's MT Group Wins Contract for Germany LNG Terminal

MT Group said it will execute a full package of all topside and onshore-based infrastructure.

Lithuania-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services firm MT Group said it has been awarded a major contract for the execution of all topside and onshore-based infrastructure at the new jetty at the Brunsbüttel FSRU LNG Terminal in Germany.

The contract was awarded by Worley, acting as the project’s engineering lead, on behalf of Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH, Germany’s state-owned operator of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), MT Group said in a news release.

Under the agreement, MT Group said it will execute a full package of all topside and onshore-based infrastructure, including mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation, civil installation and tie-in works into the existing grid system as part of phase 2 of the terminal’s development, supporting the permanent relocation and integration of the FSRU at its final jetty location.

“This contract marks an extraordinary moment for our company,” MT Group CEO Mindaugas Zakaras said. “Being selected to contribute to such a strategically important infrastructure project in Germany is not only a testament to our technical capabilities, but a recognition of the trust we have built across the European energy market. Together with Worley and Deutsche Energy Terminal, we are fully committed to delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, and execution excellence. This project will be a reference of historic importance for MT Group”.

The Brunsbüttel FSRU Terminal is a flagship component of Germany’s national energy security and diversification plan, according to the release.

In response to the stop of Russian pipeline gas following the Ukraine crisis, Germany accelerated the deployment of multiple FSRUs to ensure continuous, flexible access to global LNG supplies. The Brunsbüttel facility has been in operation since 2023 and is one of the three DET’s operational terminals in Germany. In phase 2, the FSRU will be relocated to a newly constructed jetty, the company said.

The contract is MT Group’s second one in Brunsbüttel. In October 2024, the company signed a deal with Gasfin to construct a 50-megawatt (MW) heater facility.

Supply Contract for Green Hydrogen Project Awarded

Further, MT Group, as the full-scope EPC provider for the Vilnius Green Hydrogen Production Facility, has officially awarded a major supply contract to manufacturer IMI for the delivery of a 3-MW PEM electrolyzer.

The unit will be deployed at the green hydrogen production facility currently under development in Vilnius, Lithuania, and is being developed by Vilnius District Heating Company in partnership with Vilnius City Municipality, with the goal of decarbonizing district heating through locally produced green hydrogen, MT Group said in a separate statement.

Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for the fourth quarter, with commissioning planned for 2026, according to the statement.

“Lithuania is setting an example for the region in advancing clean energy, and we are proud to support this green hydrogen leadership. Delivering the PEM electrolyzer for Vilnius builds on our strong partnership with MT Group and further strengthens our long-term commitment to supporting the country’s energy transition,” Giuseppe Buscemi, President EMEA for Process Automation at IMI, said.

“This award represents another milestone in the energy transition for Vilnius. By choosing a trusted partner like IMI, we ensure delivery of world-class PEM technology to support Lithuania’s net-zero ambitions,” Zakaras said.

The project is being implemented under the European Union-supported Green Hydrogen Program and is part of the national strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the heating sector by integrating renewables and hydrogen technologies, MT Group said.

