Limited Tools Exist for Biden to Address Gasoline Prices

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators takes a look at what U.S. President Joe Biden can do to address rising gasoline prices, the next OPEC+ moves, Biden’s planned July trip to the Middle East and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Phil Kangas, Advisory Leader for Natural Resources & Mining, Grant Thornton LLP: Limited tools exist for the Biden Administration to address gasoline prices, which ripple through the economy to drive up the price of every item requiring transportation. Most analysts are forecasting that with restricted supplies this year, prices will remain at record levels through mid-July, the traditional high-water mark for the summer driving season. We will be monitoring how these prices continue to trend over the next several weeks, particularly as OPEC+ is now expected to reduce or eliminate production curbs earlier than planned.

It will be worth watching what additional signals are communicated in advance of the next OPEC+ meeting scheduled at the end of June. Likewise, the trending fuel prices and production curb decisions are noteworthy as they will affect the tone and content of President Biden’s planned July trip to the Middle East. Among his priorities for the trip will be talks with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on increasing production flows for the region, of critical importance to adjusting the world supply of oil.

