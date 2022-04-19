Lime Petroleum Becomes Operator Of Two North Sea Licenses

Lime Petroleum, a company 91.65 percent owned by Rex International, has signed an agreement with the Norwegian subsidiary of Hungarian oil company MOL to acquire a 40 percent interest in two licenses in the North Sea offshore Norway.

Rex International said in a statement that Lime would acquire the latter’s 40 percent interests in the PL820 S and PL 820 SB offshore licenses. The transfer of the interests is pending regulatory approval, which will be announced upon completion of the transfer of the interests.

The PL820 S and PL820 SB licenses, which hold the Iving and Evra discoveries, lie on the Utsira High area adjacent to the giant Vår Energy-operated Balder field, and just north of PL818 – Orkja and PL867 – Gjegnalunden in which Lime has 30 and 20 percent interests, respectively.

MOL Norge is the current operator of the two licenses. Following the transaction, Lime will seek to assume operatorship of the licenses. Rex International added that the area is well known to Lime Petroleum from the exploration and appraisal drilling on the Rolvsnes discovery.

“Lime’s latest acquisition continues the group’s efforts to build up our reserves and resources portfolio. In 2021, Lime added non-operated production from the Brage field to its portfolio, alongside non-operated field development projects. Lime has been very active in these projects, and the next natural step is to seek operator status. The Iving and Evra discoveries will offer that possibility, subject to consent from the authorities and partners,” Dan Broström, Executive Chairman of Rex International Holding, stated.

The Iving and Evra discoveries were made in 2019 and appraised in 2021. Hydrocarbons were encountered in five separate reservoir layers. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate reports recoverable resources of 64.2 million cubic feet of oil equivalent or some 11.45 mmboe.

Lime’s analysis, which also includes the use of the Rex Virtual Drilling seismic technology, suggests upside potential in the recoverable volumes of the two discoveries.

Also, the license area includes several sizable exploration prospects. The licenses are located adjacent to existing infrastructure, which is now being upgraded to extend the facilities’ lifespan.

A tie-in of the discoveries in the two licenses is in line with the Norwegian Petroleum Policy and Regulation, which encourages regional coordinated developments to maximize value creation. Alternatively, if larger volumes are encountered, a standalone field development based on conventional oil field technology may be considered.

“Lime has been working as a partner company alongside operators on exploration drilling, field development projects, and production. Over the past six to 12 months, Lime has been upgrading its organizational competency and capacity as its portfolio has grown. The acquisition of interests in the PL820 S and PL 820 SB licenses offers a great opportunity for Lime to step into the operator role and thereby further boost our competitiveness for more opportunities and enhance our standing with license partners and the authorities,” Lars Hübert, Chief Executive Officer of Lime, added.

“The Iving and Evra discoveries lie in a prolific part of the North Sea, with world-class producing assets nearby, as well as other recent discoveries. Lime will work to mature the Iving and Evra discoveries as well as the other prospects within the license, hopefully resulting in further drilling within the license in the next 18 to 24 months,” he claimed.

