Likelihood of Rotating Outages in California Significantly Increased

Record-breaking temperatures are leading to historic high forecasted demands for power, putting even greater strain on the California Independent System Operator (ISO) electrical grid and significantly increasing the likelihood of rotating outages, unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far.

That’s what ISO noted in a statement posted on its website on Monday, adding that the organization declared an Energy Emergency Alert 1 (EEA) on Monday morning from 5pm to 9pm on September 5. That emergency designation signals to utilities and consumers that all resources are committed or forecasted to be in use, and that energy deficiencies are expected, ISO stated.

A flex alert urging consumers to reduce their power use in the late afternoon and evening was also in effect yesterday and will be in effect today, marking seven consecutive days the call to cut demand has been issued. ISO outlined that grid operators would determine if emergency notifications need to be elevated to an EEA 2 or EEA 3.

“This is an extraordinary heat event we are experiencing, and the efforts by consumers to lean in and reduce their energy use after 4pm are absolutely essential,” Elliot Mainzer, the California Independent System Operator’s president and CEO, said in an organization statement.

“Over the last several days we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone’s help, but now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” Mainzer added in the statement.

In its latest statement, ISO highlighted that, for two days in August 2020, outages affecting about 800,000 homes and businesses lasted from 15 minutes to about 2.5 hours. The development marked the first time outages were ordered in California due to insufficient supplies in nearly 20 years.

“We never want to get to that point, of course, but we want everyone to be prepared and understand what is at stake,” Mainzer said.

“We can’t control the weather, but we really can bend the demand curve and get through this successfully if everyone doubles down and reduces their energy use as much as possible,” Mainzer added.

On September 4, ISO warned that California faced worsening grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday and stepped up its call for consumers to lower electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages.

“Because of the increasingly extreme conditions, we will need significant additional consumer demand reductions during the hours of 4pm to 10pm on Monday and access to all the emergency tools that the state and utilities have established for an extreme event like this one,” Mainzer said on September 4.

“We thank electricity consumers for their sustained effort to help us maintain reliability during these very difficult conditions,” Mainzer added.

On September 2, ISO noted that California faced several more days of heat and grid stress and highlighted that multiple generators had been forced out of service due to extreme heat, making energy supplies tighter.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page on Monday, the Office of the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, noted that Western states are experiencing an unprecedented heatwave and stated that, “together, we have the power to avoid outages”.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to exist in California due to an “extreme heat event”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com